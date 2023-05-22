Croquet.io Founder and CTO to Speak at AWE 2023

Panel Will Discuss the AI challenge for the Future of an Augmented World

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet.io has launched Croquet OS, the multiplayer platform for the web and gaming. The Founder and CTO of Croquet.io, David Smith, will be speaking on a panel at AWE 2023 about Augmented Ecologies and why we need to empower people to create, manage and participate in them.

WHAT: The Augmented Ecologies Panel at AWE 2023

The grand challenge of the 21st Century is to create socially and ethically adept hybrid networks of humans and machines. The augmentation of human abilities and global ecological systems will play a critical role in our future.

AI agents are already deeply integrated into society and integral to many activities from dating, driving, coding, to policing and Large Language Models and Multimodal AI have already changed the way we communicate, work, and play. But, while Augmented Ecologies are now reaching beyond industry experts and scientists to the rest of us with generative AI, these new hybrid ecologies between humans and machines will diminish individual human autonomy and agency if we do not empower people to create, manage and participate in them.

WHEN: June 2, 9:00 - 9:55am Pacific Time.

WHO: David A. Smith is the Founder and CTO of Croquet and a member of its Board of Directors. He has more than 30 years of experience as a pioneer of AR and VR, and has founded seven companies, including The Colony, the world's first 3D adventure/shooter game, and Virtus Corporation, the first real-time 3D PC design tool, in addition to creating the visualization software behind James Cameron's "The Abyss." He has sold tens of millions of games and applications. Early in his career, he was co-founder of Red Storm Entertainment with Tom Clancy and Brian Upton. He was also Chairman of Gensym, the first large-scale public AI company, and most recently was Chief Innovation Officer & Senior Fellow at Lockheed Martin, leading their AR and VR efforts. He invented 3D portals and co-invented the core tech behind Croquet. He has been issued 32 patents in 3D, AR, VR and AI by the US Patent and Trademark Office, and holds a BS in Mathematics from University of Chicago.

REGISTER: https://www.awexr.com/usa-2023/

About Croquet.io

Croquet is on a mission to enable the rapid multiplayer evolution of the web and gaming. It delivers the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming and its transformational new Synchronized Computation Architecture creates bit-identical user experiences that are synchronized, low latency, low bandwidth and innately multiuser by moving compute from the server "beyond the edge" to user devices. It makes development of multiuser experiences for web and gaming simple for 17M+ JavaScript developers on more than 200,000,000 active websites. Croquet was named "Startup To Watch" at the AWE Conference in May 2022 and received the WEBXR Platform of the Year at the Polys Awards in March 2023. The company was formed in 2019. It is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit croquet.io.

