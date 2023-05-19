Streaming platform ZEE5 Global Unveils a High Voltage Line-Up of 111 Titles

MUMBAI, India, 19th May 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEE5 Global , the world's No.1. streaming platform for South Asian content, today unveiled a highly anticipated, blockbuster content slate with a line-up of 111+ titles spanning multiple languages.

The lineup showcases ZEE5 Global's significant focus on Indian language content with titles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi and Marathi. The platform has expanded its ecosystem through partnerships with prominent content creators like Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Applause Entertainment, Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visuals, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, Nagraj Manjule, and Sudhir Mishra, along with powerhouse performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Arya, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte amongst others.

Link to the new year lineup- https://youtu.be/18MfFhHcb6E

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, stated, "We celebrate an incredible 5 years of ZEE5 Global this year, growing from strength to strength to becoming the No.1 South Asian platform globally with viewers from nearly every part of the world coming to our platform to watch content in their preferred language, be it Hindi or Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam or others. We're thrilled today to unveil our highly anticipated new content slate of 111 titles especially curated to bring these discerning audiences an all-new slate of exceptional stories across languages, genres and formats that promise to not only entertain and enthral but also bring them a little closer to home."

Bringing the best of South Asian entertainment to the global diaspora, ZEE5 Global has driven a strong success story across the globe with real, relatable, and authentic storytelling to strengthen its position as the go-to multilingual entertainment platform for entertainment seekers.

The much-awaited line-up features sequels of prominent original series like Sunflower S2, Taj: Reign of Revenge, TVF's Humorously Yours S3 and Aam Aadmi Family S4, The Kashmir Files Unreported, Duranga S2, Mithya S2, The Broken News S2, Guneet Monga's Gyarah Gyarah (11:11), Sudhir Mishra's Crime Beat, Direct to digital movies Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Silence 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi and Love is Blind, Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh, Huma Qureshi's Tarla, Sunny Deol's post-theatrical Gadar 2; and power-packed regional titles like Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai - Part 1, Arya's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Nagraj Manjule's Ghar Banduk Biryani, and more.

Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realize that today's youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever evolving. At ZEE5, it is our unwavering mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with our viewers on this path, celebrating their multi-dimensionality through stories that ignite their imagination, stoke their dreams, shape their beliefs and inspire their very being."

Ms. Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "As ZEE5 reaches its 5-year milestone, we are creating ourselves, one story at a time. It is our endeavour to take our viewers on a journey where they explore multiple dimensions within themselves. It gives us immense joy in bringing stories and characters that take our audiences to new worlds and emotions, that they can sometimes relate to and sometimes escape with. The new slate that we've curated brings forth fresh seasons of our most loved series and some new titles that we hope audiences will enjoy. We're working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion of broadening the horizons of storytelling."

Viewers across the globe can catch this unmissable slate and stock up on their yearlong entertainment by subscribing to the Annual pack and grabbing the limited time special offer price.

Users can download the ZEE5 Global app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire Stick and Samsung Smart TVs. ZEE5 Global is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

Video: https://youtu.be/18MfFhHcb6E

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756210/4046069/ZEE5_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Zee5