Sour, Sweet and So Refreshing: SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches Lemonade-Inspired Flavors Just in Time for Summer

New Lemonade Fest TikTok challenge offers fans the chance to win sweet rewards

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUR PATCH KIDS is celebrating summer with the launch of Lemonade Fest, a mouth-puckering, lemonade-inspired candy. Now available in stores nationwide, Lemonade Fest is SOUR PATCH KIDS' delicious mix of everyone's favorite sour-then-sweet candy in four unique lemonade-themed flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Cherry Lime Lemonade. From the first sour bite to the sweet finish, SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest is sure to make tastebuds tingle.

"With Lemonade Fest, we've created a fun and refreshing candy that perfectly captures the ultimate essence of sour-then-sweet, in a way that only SOUR PATCH KIDS can. We know our Gen Z fans will love the bright, lemonade-inspired flavors," said Grace Howard, Brand Manager, Innovation, Mondelēz International. "Whether you're lounging by the pool, trick-or-treating, looking for a cool stocking stuffer, or puckering up for Valentine's Day, SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest delivers a tangy tingle that will keep the summer vibe alive all year long."

To celebrate the launch of Lemonade Fest, from May 29 to August 29, SOUR PATCH KIDS is turning sour summers sweet on TikTok by encouraging fans to post a TikTok video sharing their sour summer stories including the hashtag #SPKMakesLemonade and tagging @therealsourpatchkids in the caption, and including #Sweepstakes as a text overlay. Whether it be missing a flight, dropping an ice cream cone before the first lick, or falling asleep on the beach and waking up with a sunglasses tan line, SOUR PATCH KIDS is stepping in to save summer by allowing fans to enter for a chance to win sweet rewards, including a SPK Lemonade Fest prize pack and a summer getaway.

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand loves to introduce unique flavor combinations for fans to enjoy, and Lemonade Fest is a perfect new addition to the classic line-up of sour-then-sweet favorites. SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest candy is now available at all major national retailers in two sizes: 3.6 oz for $1.25 SRP, and 8 oz for $3.09 SRP. For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/.

Abbreviated Sweepstakes Rules

No Purchase is Necessary to enter the Sweepstakes, which is open to legal residents of the 50 United States/D.C. and Puerto Rico 16 years of age and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends August 29, 2023. For full entry, prize descriptions and other details, including odds of winning, see the Official Rules at bit.ly/41vJoDH.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

