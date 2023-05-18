RedCritter Unveils Groundbreaking AI Innovation: CritterCoin, The World's First AI-Powered PBIS Suite for Schools Harnessing OpenAI's ChatGPT API

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedCritter launched its groundbreaking AI innovation, CritterCoin, a PBIS suite for schools powered by ChatGPT from OpenAI. The new AI capabilities automate PBIS on a school-wide level. The suite now offers adaptive and personalized student tutoring and engagement, along with automated recognition and rewards. CritterCoin represents a significant milestone in education, revolutionizing the learning experience and how students engage with educational content. The CritterCoin suite consists of a House System, Reward Store, 3D Collectible Coins, fund-raising and collectible Web3 Critter NFTs as prizes.

CritterCoin's patent-pending technology transforms ChatGPT into a fully-automated PBIS solution for schools.

"Millions of teachers are already using OpenAI's ChatGPT to create lesson plans and materials," said Mike Beaty, CEO of RedCritter. "Our patent-pending technology takes ChatGPT beyond chat and transforms it into a fully automated school-wide PBIS solution that can automate tutoring, behavior correction, student recognition, issuing rewards and even help with fund-raising."

Quests, a major enhancement in this release, allow educators to visually design personalized learning and corrective behavioral experiences for students. Quests deliver new types of AI-powered interactions, such as interviewing historical or fictional characters, receiving personal tutoring on any topic, learning a language, and learning to code. Students can even role-play scenarios with the AI in a foreign language. Quests use AI to generate and grade quizzes and are capable of scoring students' free-form interactions with the AI as well. Students can volunteer for quests and complete them at their own pace giving them more autonomy over their learning process. With CritterCoin's Data Insights, educators can track AI-related learning school-wide as well as visualize data from every student's AI session.

CritterCoin is revolutionizing education through automation, making it more accessible and engaging for students of all ages. Now with Quests, CritterCoin delivers the first fully automated suite of AI-powered PBIS services for schools. Teachers never even have to sign in, although many tools are available for those who want to.

CritterCoin is available now. To learn more about CritterCoin and its suite of AI-powered PBIS services visit www.crittercoin.com.

RedCritter is committed to helping teachers and students worldwide by harnessing Artificial Intelligence and NFTs to deliver crazy-good, engaging and innovative learning experiences. RedCritter holds over 17 patents spanning Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Child Safety, EdTech and Machine Learning. www.crittercoin.com

