ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 19, 2023 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

Generational Cohorts in Business

School Safety

Male Breast Cancer

Fentanyl and Children

AI and Data in Oncology

Generational Cohorts in Business

Yuvay Ferguson, Ph.D.

Business Consultant

Yuvay Ferguson, LLC

"Embracing your target audiences is not only the right thing to do, ethically, its the right business move, financially. Millennials and Gen Z are generally more accepting of the concept of inclusivity. Companies that want to earn the buying power of the newer generations will have to respect this."

Generational cohorts behavior in the marketplace and in the workplace; DEIB in the workplace; Changing landscape of High Education; Targeted Marketing/Advertising

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuvay-meyers-ferguson/

Website: yuvayferguson.com

Media contact: Yuvay Ferguson, info@yuvayferguson.com

School Safety

JP Guilbault

Chief Executive Officer

Navigate360

"School safety is a multi-faceted and complex topic—it requires a layered approach, coordination with the community, repeated assessments, training and drills. Physically, psychologically and emotionally our children need to feel safe if they are to pursue academic learning and reach their full potential."

As chief executive officer and a father of five, JP leads with an unwavering belief in this simple truth: every child should be able to experience each school day without fear. His passionate team includes safety and education leaders, data scientists and analysts, dedicated customer experience professionals and others who ensure K–12 schools and the communities that support them have the expertise needed to build safe and supportive learning environments for students, teachers and staff.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanpaulguilbault/

Website: https://navigate360.com/

Media contact: Ken Stoflet, ken@cblohm.com

Male Breast Cancer

Mehra Golshan

Clinical Director of the Center for Breast Cancer at Smilow Cancer Hospital

Yale Cancer Center & Smilow Cancer Hospital

"About a quarter of male breast cancer is "genetic" passed on from generation to generation, most are however sporadic (or no known) reason for developing the disease. The recovery is similar for men when compared with women. Most men do not undergo reconstruction, because there is not a lot of breast tissue they most often need a mastectomy to treat surgically."

Mehra Golshan, MD, MBA, can discuss the latest findings on male breast cancer including incidence, genetics, and treatments.

Website: https://www.yalecancercenter.org/profile/mehra-golshan/

Media contact: Mike Masciadrelli, michael.masciadrelli@yale.edu

Fentanyl and Children

Julie Gaither, PhD, MPH, RN

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics

Yale School of Medicine

"Fentanyl is increasingly taking a toll on the most vulnerable in this country. In 2021 alone, there were 133 deaths from fentanyl among children younger than 5 years of age. We must do more to protect kids from this lethal drug."

Fentanyl poisoning on the rise in children

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/julie-gaither/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

AI and Data in Oncology

Daniel Boffa, MD

Professor of Surgery

Yale School of Medicine

"When you have the data for every single cancer patient at your fingertips, the number of discoveries we will be able to make will be mind-blowing," Boffa says. "You may one day be able to use artificial intelligence to ask and answer cancer questions within a massive pool of patient information, similar to how platforms like ChatGPT use internet data."

Data sharing & patient privacy in medical research

https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-boffa-2137241b8/

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/daniel-boffa/?tab=research

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

