LG KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH MAJOR MEMORIAL DAY SAVINGS ON TOP HOME APPLIANCES

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big with LG Electronics USA (LG) on top-rated kitchen, laundry and cleaning appliances this Memorial Day. Shoppers can take advantage of some of the best deals of the year while upgrading their homes with LG's latest innovations. Plus, homeowners can claim a 5% or 10% rebate when they bundle three or more eligible appliances.1

Get Ready for Summer Entertaining with LG Kitchen Appliances

Save $1,000 off of MSRP on the new LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator (LRFOC2606S) – the largest counter depth refrigerator on the market2 with 26 cu. ft. of interior capacity. LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for entertaining in style, with spherical ice that elevates any drink and helps keep summer drinks cooler for longer. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006S) – now available for $1,200 off of MSRP.

For summer cooking, take things up a notch with LG's InstaView Double-Oven Slide-In Range (LTEL7337F) and enjoy features like LG ProBake® Convection, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide for $2,399 (a savings of $700 off of MSRP). For effortless cleaning, the 2023 Energy Star Most Efficient Smart Top Control Dishwasher (LDPH7972S) with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ is now only $949 ($350 off MSRP).

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers and Dryers

Consumers can score next-level savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers, including durable top-load models, front-load models with advanced cleaning, and steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to help eliminate allergens.

Named the most reliable brand for top-load high efficiency washers five years in a row,3 score one of LG's durable and high performing top-load models this Memorial Day. LG's top-load washers feature powerful and efficient technologies such as a 4-Way™ Agitator and TurboDrum™ that can make laundry day easier (WT7400CV; WT7900HBA). With TurboWash3D™, loads can be completed in as little as 29 minutes.4 Homeowners who purchase an eligible top-load washer and dryer pair are eligible for a $100 rebate from now until June 7th, 2023.5

Bring home the new LG Smart Front-Load Washer and Dryer Pair (WM6700HBA; DLEX6700B; DLGX6701B), designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go laundry access, with a savings of $400 on each unit, giving you a combined savings of $800 off of MSRP on the pair.

Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's innovative vertical laundry solution, the LG Wash Tower™, now available in bright new colorways including Candy Apple Red and Nature Green (WKGX201HGA; WKEX200HGA; WKGX201HRA; WKEX200HRA). The space saving design features a full-sized dryer above the washer in a sleek, single-unit design, available in both electric and gas dryers.

Save up to $700 off of MSRP on the LG Styler (S3RFBN , S3WFBN)– a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

