Anchin Expands Advisory Offerings

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the combination of several specialty practices into its Advisory Services Group to help provide clients with a comprehensive suite of specialized services in tax, business and risk, and technology.

Anchin Advisory adds value to every aspect of a business by helping all types and sizes of businesses, investment funds, and high-net-worth families make the most of every opportunity while reducing their risk. The group takes a long-term view, solving today's problems and preparing for tomorrow's challenges.

Anchin's Advisory offerings are coordinated by three teams that will lead you through complex regulations and transactions, identify tax credit and incentive opportunities, help you navigate leadership transitions, streamline vital business processes, and create technological efficiencies while combating security threats. The Business and Risk Advisory team offers services including Wealth Management (through Anchin affiliate Claris Advisors LLC), Client Accounting Advisory Services (CAS), Litigation Support and Regulatory Compliance and Investigations. The Tax Advisory team reduces tax burdens by accessing tax credits such as the Research & Development tax credit as well as through international and state and local tax strategies. In addition, the Technology & Data practice, through Anchin affiliate Redpoint Cybersecurity, addresses threats of cybersecurity and data privacy breaches, as well as inefficient or outdated technology issues, digital transformation, and business analytics as a service.

"We are excited to launch an expanded group that will be so integral to the success of businesses, investment funds and high net worth families," says Marc A. Newman, Anchin's Associate Managing Partner and Leader of Advisory Services. "While the accounting industry is undergoing consolidation, Anchin's century-long history of reliability, independence and exceptional client service has enabled us to steadily expand our service offering. We look forward to seeing the firm grow with the addition of these many services and capabilities."

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

