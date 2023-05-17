Sun-Maid Growers of California Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

FRESNO, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid Growers of California is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"The fact that Sun-Maid is one of only a few companies to ever receive the honor of best managed company four years in a row is a testament to our passion and drive for our business," said Steve Loftus, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "Our entire team – from our growers to plant operations and administrative staff – are all committed to delivering the highest quality products to our consumers through dedication, innovation and stellar execution. I am so thrilled that Deloitte sees and recognizes what I see every day from our amazing team, and we are grateful for this acknowledgement of our efforts."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit http://www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

