Paws For A Cause

peaksNpaws pledges to donate one chew for every order to support pet owners in need and give their dogs treats of happiness from 17th-26th May.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- peaksNpaws, a pet chews brand based out of New York, is collaborating with The Mutt Dog and the food pantry KobeHenro to donate healthy treats to brighten the lives of dogs in need.

Premium Dog Chews (PRNewswire)

peaksNpaws is committed to bringing a treat of happiness to every dog and has been providing healthy and natural chews since 2018. Recently, they noticed that pet owners going through tough financial times have had to cut back on many fronts, the treats of their dogs being one such area. Despite being a bootstrapped startup, they decided to do something about this and give their healthy and delicious chews to dogs in need to brighten up their lives.

Working in collaboration with The Mutt Dog, a media and lifestyle brand that supports rescues nationwide, peaksNpaws is on a mission to raise awareness for Kobe Henro, a Massachusetts-based pet food pantry that delivers donated pet food to families in need. Together with the help of their customers and communities, they'll be donating one chew for every chew purchased from the 17th to the 26th of May, with the goal of enriching the lives of dogs who may not receive treats on a regular basis.

"We are building a company with a heart, one that has deep ties with local communities and builds a holistic and sustainable ecosystem," says Co-Founder and CEO Karan Jhunjhunwala. "peaksNpaws will be donating one chew for every order that gets placed and this is the first, among many steps towards living our philosophy of, Every dog deserves a treat of goodness."

So if you are a pet owner who loves not just your dog, but every dog, join us on this journey, and let's give every dog the love, health, and care they deserve. Together, we can make a difference, one chew at a time.

To join and support, log on to https://www.peaksnpaws.com and order your chew now!

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/peaksnpaws/?hl=en

About peaksNpaws:

peaksNpaws was founded in 2018 to create healthy offerings of the highest quality for pets. Our mission is to treat every dog to good health, with a commitment to natural and sustainable approaches. Our product range comprises of bestseller Yak Chews, Antler Chews, Coffee Wood Chews, and Buffalo Horn Chews among others. These 100% natural chews ensure treat time is fun, healthy, hassle-free, and delicious, with personalized variants available for every dog type and size.

CONTACT: Karan Jhunjhunwala, karan@peaksnpaws.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE peaksNpaws