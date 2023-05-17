Medical Students at 10 Schools Receive Free Access to Next-Gen Study Planner for USMLE Exams

Blueprint Prep's customizable tool helps medical school students organize their study schedules for USMLE exams to manage stress and keep from being overwhelmed.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , the leading platform for innovative test prep and tutoring solutions, recently announced a resource agreement it formed with ten medical schools — USC Keck, SUNY Upstate, San Juan Bautista, and PONCE to name a few. Under the agreement, students at the schools will have free access to Cram Fighter, Blueprint Prep's all-in-one, customizable study planner, to help them manage hectic schedules and stay on top of their USMLE exam requirements.

Blueprint Test Preparation (PRNewswire)

The platform boasts average ratings of higher than four-and-a-half stars out of five by thousands of medical school students, and Blueprint Prep has also conducted user surveys indicating that target exam scores are easier to reach with Cram Fighter than without.

"We always hear the upperclassmen telling new students, 'You have to use Cram Fighter. Just let Cram Fighter organize your tasks,'" said Ranna Nash, Assistant Professor of Clinical Medical Education and Assistant Dean for Student Development at Keck School of Medicine at USC. "We're thrilled to have this partnership with Blueprint Prep so that we can offer such a powerful resource to students at no cost."

Navigating a medical school curriculum involves a massive amount of learning, with dense course content piled on top of preparation for medical exams like USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination), COMLEX (Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensure Examination) and Shelf Exams. Within this flood of information, even the most organized students can feel unable to manage their time, and many students arrive at medical school without much knowledge of how to create an effective learning schedule. This increases the mental load students must bear in their first year, especially.

Cram Fighter was designed to contain all the time management tools students need in one place, saving hours of organization time, reducing stress, and providing a thorough breakdown of what each individual needs to learn, and when, to stay on track in prepping for demanding medical exams. By dividing books, question banks, lectures, and flashcards across students' study schedules, Cram Fighter generates a manageable daily to-do list based on when students say they want to take an exam.

And because almost every student falls behind in their preparation at some point, Cram Fighter includes a rebalancing tool to move overdue tasks to future days with a single button. The platform also features calendar sync capability, overwork alerts, and a full index of top exam resources based on usage data from actual medical school students.

"We have always believed that the right solutions show the power of lifelong professional learning," said Matt Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueprint Prep. "Putting Cram Fighter in the hands of these talented medical students does just that — it gives them the support they need right now to raise their scores, but it also lays a foundation for the excellent care they will provide their patients throughout their future careers."

To learn more about Cram Fighter's track record and innovative capabilities, visit https://blueprintprep.com/medical/med-school/study-schedule . If you are a faculty member at a medical school and would like to inquire about getting Cram Fighter for your students, please visit https://blueprintprep.com/medical/institutions .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its recent acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com .

