LG CHANNELS FEATURES NCAA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS AND POPULAR MOVIE TITLES FOR MAY

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG Smart TV owners access to a wide range of new streaming options and popular on-demand movies, including "Miss Congeniality" and "S.W.A.T." This month LG Smart TV owners can also watch the NCAA® DII and DIII Spring Championship games streaming on the NCAA Championships Channel (100) and via the NCAA tab on the LG Channels Home App.

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

Pickle TV (Channel 473) – The next great sports channel is here and it's all about the fastest-growing sport in America: Pickleball.

The Red Green Channel (Channel 516) – The Red Green Show follows a hapless handyman, Red Green, as he welcomes viewers to Possum Lake, Canada where he and his nerdy nephew Harold, and other colorful characters, film a do-it-yourself TV show.

Grit Xtra (Channel 269) – Grit Xtra is your new ace in the hole, featuring the legendary heroes and timeless tales of the American West. Streaming your all-time favorite series and movies, Grit Xtra invites you to saddle up and ride alongside the larger-than-life stars of TV and cinema's most iconic Westerns.

ION Mystery (Channel 394) – ION Mystery is home to television's most binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrillers and docuseries. With top-rated shows including the "CSI" franchise and "Bones," plus real-life investigative series like "Forensic Files," ION Mystery invites viewers to put on their detective hats and join the investigation.

NCAA Spring Championships Schedule Highlights

Wednesday, May 17

DIII Women's Team Tennis Finals: 12 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 21

DII Women's Lacrosse Championship: 2 p.m. EST

Friday, May 26

DII Outdoor Track & Field: 7:25 p.m. EST

Saturday, May 27

DIII Outdoor Track & Field: 12:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 28

DII Men's Lacrosse Championship: 1 p.m. EST

DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship: 4 p.m. EST

Tuesday, May 30

DII Softball Championship Game 1: 12 p.m. EST

Wednesday, May 31

DII Softball Championship Game 2: 12 p.m. EST

Friday, June 2

DIII Baseball Championships: 11 a.m. EST

Saturday, June 3

DII Baseball Championships: 1:30 p.m. EST

New to LG Channels Video-On-Demand

Miss Congeniality – Sandra Bullock stars as an FBI agent Gracie Hart who goes undercover as a beauty contestant to capture a terrorist in this hilarious action-comedy.

Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Fabulous – Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) abandons the life of a field agent to become the public face of the FBI. Yet when Cheryl Frasier (Heather Burns) and Stan Fields (William Shatner) are kidnapped, she is determined to rescue them, along with her reluctant partner.

S.W.A.T – Inspired by the '70s hit TV series, S.W.A.T. stars Colin Farrell as Jim Street, a former S.W.A.T. team member demoted in the aftermath of a controversial decision made during a robbery/hostage standoff. He gets a chance to redeem himself when team commander Dan "Hondo" Harrelson (Samuel L. Jackson) is assigned to recruit and train five top-notch cops for a new Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) unit. After weeks of demanding physical training, the new S.W.A.T. team is quickly thrown into action when a notorious drug lord (Olivier Martinez) offers a $100 million bounty to anyone who can free him from police custody.

You Don't Mess With The Zohan – In "You Don't Mess With the Zohan," a comedy from screenwriters Judd Apatow, Robert Smigel and Adam Sandler, Sandler stars as Zohan, an Israeli commando who fakes his death to pursue his dream: becoming a hairstylist in New York.

Visit the LG Channels Home App for more free on-demand titles available this month including, "Money Train," "The Tourist," "2012," "The Devil's Own," "The House Bunny" and more.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA® is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA® championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.





Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA