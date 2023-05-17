DAHON wows crowds with groundbreaking bike tech at China Cycle 2023

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 5th – May 8th, DAHON showcased its blockbuster product line-up and cutting-edge folding bike technology at China Cycle, at booth E1 1305, Shanghai New International Expo Center. Themed "Safer, Smarter and Greener", this year the show had over 1200 electric and non-electric bicycle industry players taking part.

During the Fair, DAHON showcased over 30 electric, non-electric and children's folding bicycles, with booth visitors getting the chance to experience the new cargo E-Bike Cargoe T5, carbon fiber folder Clinch C10, popular Archer P8 and the speedy commuter e-bike Unio E16. Dr. David T Hon, DAHON's CEO and Chairman, was also at the booth meeting with bike manufacturers and users explaining Dahon's cutting-edge technologies.

Among the notable highlights at the fair, the DAHON Racing Competition was joined by 200+ riders who tested out DAHON's patented technology, Deltec, on bicycle Launch D8. It was a great opportunity for the participants to experience Deltec at both outdoor test tracks and inside DAHON's booth and appreciate the benefits of this groundbreaking technology. Deltec is a handy cable that boosts a bike's frame strength and stiffness, it's a big step forward for the bike design technology, as it makes single beam folding bikes more rigid, stronger and faster than some large-wheeled mountain bikes.

With more than 40 years of innovating high-performance folding bicycles, DAHON received great accolade from the bike industry at the show. DAHON was credited by China Cycle among the shortlist of "Specialized, Refined and Innovative bicycle" enterprises. Its Sharing 360 technology also made its mark, on the booth it attracted the attention of many companies from the trade who discussed potential collaborations with the team.

China Cycle 2023 was a great success for DAHON, the folding bike pioneer delighted fans and the industry with its globally renowned bicycle technology. The brand now looks forward to the future while staying committed to developing and upgrading its products so all customers can enjoy riding experiences full of quality. DAHON will showcase its latest models to the world at two upcoming bike shows such as Inabike in Jakarta, Indonesia (24 May-26 May) and Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany (21 June – 25 June).

