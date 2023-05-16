Top Plant-Based Influencer Danielle Brown, @healthygirlkitchen 7.63 Million Followers Cookbook is on Sale Now Hitting Top Charts

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Brown, CEO of HealthyGirl Kitchen (@healthygirlkitchen) and top plant-based creator's highly anticipated cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes to Live Your Healthiest Life is officially on sale wherever books are sold on May 16, 2023. With over 7.6 million followers across social media, her audience flooded online stores to pre-order her cookbook gaining top placements in several categories including #1 in Vegan Vegetarian New Releases and #1 in Natural Cooking on Amazon. With thousands of copies sold in presale, fans no longer have to wait for her delicious yet approachable plant-based meals.

"I've dedicated the past 8 years to learning the secrets to creating the most amazing plant-based meals"

When Danielle first experimented with a plant-based diet in college, she quickly realized the benefits of having a nutritious plant-based diet. However, she realized there were not enough outlets sharing delicious yet approachable meals for people on their plant-based journey. Coined as the nonjudgmental vegan, Danielle came up with mouth-watering recipes and was eager to share them with others, whether it be someone who has been on a vegan diet for years or the person who was just "plant-curious" and wanted a meatless Monday.

With the book finally on sale, Danielle's so excited for her audience to finally get their hands on what she's been working so hard on. "I've dedicated the past 8 years to learning the secrets to creating the most amazing plant-based meals that not only taste delicious but make you feel your best. My community has been asking for a cookbook since day one and I've poured my heart into every single page and recipe. This is a cookbook for everyone, not just vegans and is a cookbook that you'll actually use."

Within the first week of presale, Danielle's book held the following readings in each category:

● #1 in Vegan Vegetarian new releases

● #1 in Natural Cooking

● #2 in New Releases

● #3 in Quick and Easy Cooking

● #8 of all cookbooks on Amazon

"Danielle is the top vegan influencer in the space because she truly connects with her audience. It comes as no surprise that people are running to get her cookbook because the HealthyGirl Kitchen Community truly trusts her and knows she is going to deliver something life-changing. She is an absolute force in the market because she makes the plant-based lifestyle approachable, welcoming, non-judgmental, and most of all, tasty!" says Brown's manager, Christina Brennan, The President of The Digital Renegades.

Since the pre-order announcement, Danielle has welcomed her first child, Aidan, and is busier than ever. Thankfully, her cookbook has the perfect quick and easy recipes no matter what kind of food she is in the mood for.

Whether you're looking for breakfast, salads/soups, comfort food, dinners, sandwiches, snacks, desserts, or sides HealthyGirl Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes to Live Your Healthiest Life has the recipe for you.

