Tetra Pharm Technologies strengthens management board

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is expanding its management board with Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Jacob Schlundt as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a result, the company's management board now has 6 members.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures pharmaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis, and mental health disorders. The expansion of the management board is due to the company's increasing level of activity and ambition.

"Tetra Pharm Technologies has reached a size that makes it necessary to expand the management board. We are very ambitious about our future growth potential, and the expansion of the management team with experienced profiles such as Steen and Jacob, is an obvious and timely strengthening of the company," says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Steen Jakobsen is 52 years old and holds an MSc in Business Administration and Commercial Law from Copenhagen Business School. He joins Tetra Pharm Technologies from a position as Vice President at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. Steen Jakobsen brings solid experience in strategic planning, finance, and management, and he will take responsibility of the overall finance function at Tetra Pharm Technologies.

"Tetra Pharm Technologies is a very compelling company with strong values and a promising future that I am excited to be a part of. I look forward to contributing to the continued positive development and to accelerating our highly ambitious growth strategy in collaboration with my new colleagues," says Steen Jakobsen.

Jacob Schlundt is also 52 years old and holds a degree in International Business Information from Copenhagen Business College. Tetra Pharm Technologies has recruited Jacob Schlundt from a role as Head of Marketing & Communications at Aon Denmark, and he brings extensive knowledge within marketing, communication, and event planning to strengthen Tetra Pharm Technologies' global position and profile.

"I am very motivated by Tetra Pharm Technologies' mission of developing effective and affordable drugs, and I'm excited about contributing to making a genuine difference for patients and their families. I'm also looking forward to developing myself personally and professionally in a team of far-sighted, competent, and dedicated colleagues," says Jacob Schlundt.

In addition to the two newly appointed executives, the management board of Tetra Pharm Technologies is made up of Mr. Martin Rose as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jesper Breum as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Morten Allesø as Chief Scientific Officer and Mr. Martin Caspersen as Chief Commercial Officer.

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system.

