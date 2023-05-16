Ninos Sarkis Joins Bloomreach as Chief Financial Officer, Bringing More Than 20 Years of Experience in Public and Private SaaS Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has appointed Ninos Sarkis as Chief Financial Officer. With more than 20 years of financial experience in the technology sector, Ninos will focus on long-term value creation at Bloomreach as the company embarks on its next phase of growth. Ninos previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at Amplitude, a digital analytics software platform, where he helped lead the company through significant growth and a number of critical financial initiatives including a direct public listing, financing raise and an acquisition.

Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to welcome Ninos to Bloomreach. His ability to create sustainable value for SaaS businesses will be critical as we further invest in transformative technology like AI and build upon the incredible momentum of the past few years," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "Having worked with both established companies and those in high growth stages, Ninos has a depth of expertise that will position us for success both in the near-term and in the exciting future ahead."

Prior to his time at Amplitude, Ninos served as partner at PwC, where he spent many years working with brand name multinational technology companies going through transformations, initial public offerings, debt and equity raises, and M&A transactions. He also held operational leadership positions with a focus on high growth software and SaaS companies.

"I'm extremely impressed with Bloomreach's market potential and the company's immense growth in just the past few years. It's a crucial time for e-commerce, and with the continuous pace of innovation at Bloomreach I'm confident in the value we can drive for both our business and our customers. I look forward to working alongside the Bloomreach team and helping to shape our strategy going forward," said Ninos Sarkis.

Ninos holds a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University College of London, a chartered accountancy (CA) qualification, as well as a CPA from the state of California.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomreach