Morinaga America, Inc. Introduces New Brand, HI-SOFT™, at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The new caramel candy brand joins the growing MAI brand portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga America, Inc. (MAI), the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ and Chargel™, is dipping into a new confectionery category with the launch of HI-SOFT™, a rich and creamy salted caramel chew that provides consumers with a decadent snacking experience. New to the U.S. market, HI-SOFT™ has long been a favorite in Japan as caramels were one of Morinaga's first product introductions.

Previewing at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo, HI-SOFT™ is a salted caramel that can be enjoyed by all ages no matter their candy preference. It is a sweet, velvety treat that is rich in flavor with a balanced hint of salt. The irresistibly chewy caramel bite exudes sophistication, with a deliciously soft and buttery texture that melts in your mouth with each chew. The brand name itself describes the unique flavor experience and nods to its chewy companion under the MAI umbrella, HI-CHEW™.

"With over 100 years of proud brand history in the artisanal craftsmanship of caramel candy, we are excited to bring this premium taste to U.S. consumers," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect opportunity to showcase our new brands in one place. We are confident that HI-SOFT™'s delicious salted caramel chew will leave consumers craving more!"

HI-SOFT™ will be available for sampling at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 23rd to May 25th in Chicago, Illinois, alongside the recently released HI-CHEW™ Bites , unwrapped chewlets in bite-size packaging, and Chargel™ , a caffeine-free athletic energy gel drink. These new additions expand MAI's reach into new categories while continuing the company's mission to introduce its unique innovations from Japan over to the U.S.

HI-SOFT™ will begin to roll out in select retailers nationwide in Fall 2023. The candy will be offered in a 3-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.59 and a 10.59-ounce stand-up pouch for a suggested retail price of $7.69 (varies per market). To learn more about HI-SOFT™, please visit HISOFTUSA.com .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™, Chargel™, and HI-SOFT™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

