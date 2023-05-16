Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $582.4 million , an increase of 10.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 33.4%, compared to 33.9% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.6%, compared to 34.1% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $81.2 million , an increase of 35.0% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $85.1 million , an increase of 22.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.31 , an increase of 33.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.37 , an increase of 21.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 million .

Days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 151 days, compared to 183 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days were 78 days, compared to 58 days for the comparable prior year period.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $167.6 million , an increase of 7.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 26.8%, compared to 30.6% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.0%, compared to 30.8% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $11.6 million , a decrease of 26.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $12.6 million , a decrease of 31.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 , a decrease of 26.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.20 , a decrease of 33.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $13.3 million .

DSO was 176 days, compared to 215 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days were 87 days, compared to 69 days for the comparable prior year period.

See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys," the "Company" or "we"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

The Industrial Automation segment continued its growth momentum.

In the chemical and petrochemical field, Hollysys continued to provide strong support for green and low-carbon transformation and maintained our cooperation with key customers. In terms of project delivery, we successfully assisted in the full operation of a 100,000-ton green low-carbon methanol factory. We offered integrated solutions of the Distributed Control System, Safety Instrumented System, Coordination Control System, Asset Management System, Operating Data System, Gas Detection System and information security system, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions significantly. This represents another step forward in our efforts to support the national goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality in China. Additionally, we reinforced the Hia Advanced Process Control ("Hia APC") platform in one of our petrochemical customers to optimize the iso-octane unit. This has led to an improvement in the overall automation level of the system, helping to achieve the ultimate goals of energy conservation and emission reduction, while enhancing quality and efficiency and providing a strong basis for the follow-up digital transformation of the petrochemical industry. Moreover, the Sinopec Power Center Simulation Project was successfully put into operation this quarter. This project covers the entire range and the whole process of the Sinopec thermal power plant. The simulation system has overcome the limitations of traditional simulation systems, providing a diversified application platform for new employee training and control strategy verification.

In the electricity field, we provided control systems for stabilizing isolated grids. These systems are suitable for various enterprise-level grid systems and were successfully put into operation at a thermal power company in this quarter. We provided strong technical support and solved the power outage problem encountered by thermal power companies. This successful operation sets an example of multi-party cooperation and network-related cooperation for future isolated grid stability control system projects.

In the smart factory field, we successfully signed a whole-process APC control project for calcium carbide production. This project utilizes Hollysys' whole-process APC optimization control technology to accurately control various process parameters and ensure the safe and reliable operation of calcium carbide production, achieving the goals of energy conservation and cost reduction. This project represents a breakthrough in the APC control field of calcium carbide furnaces for Hollysys, laying a solid foundation for our market development in this area and even the entire submerged arc furnace industry.

In Rail Transportation segment, Hollysys continues to expand its technology innovation skills and expedite the modernization of railway construction. Our ZPW-2000S communication coding track circuit product, which has been widely deployed on numerous domestic lines, was certified by the Safety Integrity Level 4 and the China Railway Product Certification Center. Meanwhile, our technological achievements have been recognized by the industry. Hollysys won "the First Prize of Science and Technology Award of China Railway Society of 2022" with three scientific and technological accomplishments projects.

The Mechanical and Electrical Solution segment also manifested a stable performance with smooth executions on various projects.

With our continuous dedication to the industry and the support of experienced and passionate experts, we believe that we will continue to create more value for our clients and shareholders.

Third Quarter and the First Nine months Ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

(In USD thousands, except for %, number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended March 31,





Nine months ended March 31,







2023

2022

%

Change

2023

2022

%

Change

























Revenues $ 167,636

155,711

7.7 % $ 582,410

525,346

10.9 % Integrated solutions contracts $ 139,149

133,206

4.5 % $ 471,204

424,274

11.1 % Products sales $ 10,386

7,146

45.3 % $ 34,174

26,663

28.2 % Service rendered $ 18,101

15,359

17.9 % $ 77,032

74,409

3.5 % Cost of revenues $ 122,641

108,070

13.5 % $ 387,727

347,324

11.6 % Gross profit $ 44,995

47,641

(5.6) % $ 194,683

178,022

9.4 % Total operating expenses $ 33,973

30,651

10.8 % $ 119,269

122,599

(2.7) % Selling $ 14,577

11,409

27.8 % $ 43,615

34,438

26.6 % General and administrative $ 11,921

13,878

(14.1) % $ 44,394

56,918

(22.0) % Research and development $ 15,662

16,291

(3.9) % $ 53,452

52,951

0.9 % VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (8,187)

(10,927)

(25.1) % $ (22,192)

(21,708)

2.2 % Income from operations $ 11,022

16,990

(35.1) % $ 75,414

55,423

36.1 % Other income, net $ 1,626

967

68.1 % $ 2,748

1,927

42.6 % Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (1,244)

(498)

149.8 % $ 2,280

(2,212)

(203.1) % Gains on disposal of investments in an

equity investee $ -

-

- $ -

7,995

(100.0) % Share of net income (loss) of equity

investees $ 690

(428)

(261.2) % $ 2,355

558

322.0 % Gains (loss) on disposal of an investment in

securities $ -

(3)

(100.0) % $ 845

(3)

(100.0) % Dividend (loss) income from equity

investments $ -

(93)

(100.0) % $ -

86

(100.0) % Interest income $ 2,941

3,151

(6.7) % $ 9,020

9,335

(3.4) % Interest expenses $ (252)

(224)

12.5 % $ (621)

(590)

5.3 % Income tax expenses $ 3,188

4,038

(21.1) % $ 10,694

12,706

(15.8) % Net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests $ 27

(3)

(100.0) % $ 136

(343)

(139.7) % Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 11,568

15,827

(26.9) % $ 81,211

60,156

35.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.19

0.26

(26.9) % $ 1.32

0.99

33.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19

0.26

(26.9) % $ 1.31

0.98

33.7 %

























Share-based compensation expenses $ 672

2,076

(67.6) % $ 2,849

8,382

(66.0) % Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 340

370

(8.1) % $ 1,017

1,002

1.5 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.(1) $ 12,580

18,273

(31.2) % $ 85,077

69,540

22.3 % Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.20

0.30

(33.3) % $ 1.38

1.14

21.1 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.20

0.30

(33.3) % $ 1.37

1.13

21.2 % Basic weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding

61,595,286

61,068,732

0.9 %

61,449,939

60,945,131

0.8 % Diluted weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

62,127,557

61,644,902

0.8 %

62,015,929

61,560,896

0.7 %

























(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about these non-GAAP measures.

Operational Results Analysis for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $167.6 million, as compared to $155.7 millon for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 7.7%. In terms of revenues by type, integrated contracts revenue increased by 4.5% to $139.1 million, products sales revenue increased by 45.3% to $10.4 million, and services revenue increased by 17.9% to $18.1 million. Unfavorable impact from depreciation of Renminbi against the U.S. dollar has adversely affected our revenues in the past three fiscal quarters. Based on current expectations of Hollysys' management, such unfavorable foreign exchange rate change is expected to adversely affect our full-year revenue for fiscal year 2023; however, the actual results may differ materially.

The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)





Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





$ % of Total

Revenues

$ % of Total

Revenues

$ % of Total

Revenues

$ % of Total

Revenues

Industrial Automation

112,407 67.0

101,854 65.4

365,183 62.7

318,147 60.5

Rail Transportation

36,197 21.6

34,224 22.0

153,265 26.3

149,570 28.5

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

19,032 11.4

19,633 12.6

63,962 11.0

57,629 11.0

Total

167,636 100.0

155,711 100.0

582,410 100.0

525,346 100.0



Gross margin was 26.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 30.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The overall gross margin fluctuated, as the gross margin for integrated solutions contracts varied. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 18.3%, 69.5% and 68.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to 25.4%, 65.9% and 59.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 30.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 18.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 25.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $14.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 27.8%, compared to $11.4 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the increase in sales headcount, in line with the business growth. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.7% and 7.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $2.0 million, or 14.1%, compared to $13.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million decrease in share-based compensation. Share-based compensation expenses were $0.7 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 7.1% and 8.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to $16.3 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.3% and 10.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $8.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing a $2.7 million, or 25.1%, decrease.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $3.2 million and 21.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $4.0 million and 20.3% for comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $11.6 million, representing a decrease of 26.9% from $15.8 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $12.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 26.9% from $0.26 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 33.3% from $0.30 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 62.1 million and 61.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $216.4 million of value of new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Order backlog of contracts presents the amount of unrealized revenue to be earned from the contracts that Hollysys won. The backlog was $906.0 million as of March 31, 2023. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the value of new contracts achieved and backlog by segment.

(In USD thousands, except for %)



Value of new contracts achieved

Backlog

for the three months ended March 31, 2023

as of March 31, 2023

$ % of Total

Contract

Value

$ % of Total

Backlog Industrial Automation 170,853 78.9

403,172 44.5 Rail Transportation 12,961 6.0

306,707 33.9 Mechanical and Electrical Solutions 32,634 15.1

196,079 21.6 Total 216,448 100.0

905,958 100.0

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the total net cash inflow was $13.4 million. The net cash used in operating activities was $13.3 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was $3.1 million, mainly consisting of $30.2 million of maturity of short-term investments, partially offset by $14.8 million purchases of short-term investments and $12.4 million purchases of property, plant and equipment. The net cash provided by financing activities was $12.8 million, mainly consisting of $13.2 million proceeds from long-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $640.2 million, $627.6 million, and $669.8 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, DSO was 176 days, as compared to 215 days for the comparable period of prior fiscal year and 119 days for the last fiscal quarter; inventory turnover days were 87 days, as compared to 69 days for the comparable period of prior fiscal year and 72 days for the last fiscal quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation automation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation automation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2022, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 40,000 projects for approximately 22,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

www.hollysys.com

+8610-58981386

investors@hollysys.com

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

Nine months ended

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated solutions contracts $ 139,149 $ 133,206 $ 471,204 $ 424,274 Products sales

10,386

7,146

34,174

26,663 Revenue from services

18,101

15,359

77,032

74,409 Total net revenues

167,636

155,711

582,410

525,346

















Costs of integrated solutions contracts

113,732

99,406

351,879

313,369 Cost of products sold

3,170

2,436

8,410

7,334 Costs of services rendered

5,739

6,228

27,438

26,621 Gross profit

44,995

47,641

194,683

178,022

















Operating expenses















Selling

14,577

11,409

43,615

34,438 General and administrative

11,921

13,878

44,394

56,918 Research and development

15,662

16,291

53,452

52,951 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(8,187)

(10,927)

(22,192)

(21,708) Total operating expenses

33,973

30,651

119,269

122,599

















Income from operations

11,022

16,990

75,414

55,423

















Other income, net

1,626

967

2,748

1,927 Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(1,244)

(498)

2,280

(2,212) Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee

-

-

-

7,995 Gains (loss) on disposal of an investment in securities

-

(3)

845

(3) Share of net income (loss) of equity investees

690

(428)

2,355

558 Dividend (loss) income from equity investments

-

(93)

-

86 Interest income

2,941

3,151

9,020

9,335 Interest expenses

(252)

(224)

(621)

(590) Income before income taxes

14,783

19,862

92,041

72,519

















Income taxes expenses

3,188

4,038

10,694

12,706 Net income

11,595

15,824

81,347

59,813

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 27

(3)

136

(343) Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 11,568 $ 15,827 $ 81,211 $ 60,156

















Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

20,805

3,954

(29,577)

20,513 Comprehensive income

32,400

19,778

51,770

80,326

















Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests 345

(1,199)

536

(1,374) Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 32,055 $ 20,977 $ 51,234 $ 81,700

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.19

0.26

1.32

0.99 Diluted

0.19

0.26

1.31

0.98 Shares used in net income per share computation:















Basic 61,595,286

61,068,732

61,449,939

60,945,131 Diluted 62,127,557

61,644,902

62,015,929

61,560,896

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)









March 31,

December 31,







2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 640,249 $ 627,589



Short-term investments

23,519

38,569



Restricted cash

26,381

39,926



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $73,283 and $72,800 as

of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

308,212

318,341



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses

of $14,505 and $13,646 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively

259,778

252,630



Accounts receivable retention

7,729

7,010



Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,379 and $12,489 as of

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

21,719

20,103



Advances to suppliers

29,321

35,618



Amounts due from related parties

23,968

23,630



Inventories

117,452

108,910



Prepaid expenses

888

997



Income tax recoverable

282

341

Total current assets

1,459,498

1,473,664













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

14,259

-



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

1,988

2,405



Accounts receivable retention

7,069

6,944



Prepaid expenses

3

-



Property, plant and equipment, net

137,434

128,066



Prepaid land leases

12,135

12,037



Intangible assets, net

9,343

9,555



Investments in equity investees

47,774

46,293



Investments securities

1,651

1,623



Goodwill

20,020

19,683



Deferred tax assets

9,589

6,429



Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,154

3,283

Total non-current assets

264,419

236,318

Total assets

1,723,917

1,709,982













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Short-term bank loans

-

48



Current portion of long-term loans

262

255



Accounts payable

167,070

171,040



Construction costs payable

11,384

12,665



Deferred revenue

185,564

198,302



Accrued payroll and related expenses

18,537

32,610



Income tax payable

4,422

5,017



Warranty liabilities

4,573

4,556



Other tax payables

7,430

13,187



Accrued liabilities

38,326

36,136



Amounts due to related parties

6,181

6,379



Operating lease liabilities

1,510

1,870

Total current liabilities

445,259

482,065













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

5,513

3,045



Long-term loans

32,740

19,613



Accounts payable

2,717

2,782



Deferred tax liabilities

13,335

11,200



Warranty liabilities

2,557

2,642



Operating lease liabilities

1,343

1,200



Other liability

68

60

Total non-current liabilities

58,273

40,542

Total liabilities

503,532

522,607















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

62,020,441 shares and 61,972,317 shares issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

62

62



Additional paid-in capital

261,378

245,654



Statutory reserves

68,874

78,932



Retained earnings

931,625

925,114



Accumulated other comprehensive income

(42,631)

(63,118)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

1,219,308

1,186,644



Non-controlling interests

1,077

731

Total equity

1,220,385

1,187,375

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,723,917 $ 1,709,982



HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In USD thousands)









Three months

ended

Nine months

ended March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 11,595 $ 81,347 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,169

6,692

Amortization of prepaid land leases

87

254

Amortization of intangible assets

340

1,017

Allowance for credit losses

276

2,849

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(52)

42

Share of net income (loss) of equity investees

(690)

(2,355)

Share-based compensation expenses

672

2,849

Deferred income tax expenses

(1,708)

(5,269)

Gains on disposal of an investment in securities

-

(845) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and retention

15,643

(4,730)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(2,452)

(34,192)

Inventories

(6,686)

(28,337)

Advances to suppliers

6,860

3,720

Other receivables

(1,260)

(348)

Prepaid expenses

108

(212)

Due from related parties

71

2,683

Accounts payable

(6,789)

(4,198)

Deferred revenue

(15,989)

(15,982)

Accruals and other payables

(8,702)

2,198

Due to related parties

(198)

(118)

Income tax payable

(612)

5

Other tax payables

(5,943)

(3,858)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(13,260)

3,212











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of short-term investments

(14,750)

(100,629)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(12,379)

(36,811)

Proceeds from disposal of a subsidiary

-

4,175

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

79

162

Maturity of short-term investments

30,181

89,499

Proceeds received from disposal of investment in securities

-

845

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(73)

(73)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,058

(42,832)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

1

295

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(49)

(360)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

13,227

18,519

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(413)

(679)

Net cash provided by financing activities

12,766

17,775













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

10,810

(16,293)

Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,374

(38,138)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 667,515

719,027

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

680,889

680,889

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating our results, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as any replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the share-based compensation expenses, which are calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit and gross margin, gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., basic and diluted earnings per share, or any other measure of performance, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Gross profit $ 44,995 $ 47,641 $ 194,683 $ 178,022 Gross margin(1)

26.8 %

30.6 %

33.4 %

33.9 % Add:















Amortization of acquired intangible assets

340

370

1,017

1,002 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,335 $ 48,011 $ 195,700 $ 179,024 Non-GAAP gross margin(2)

27.0 %

30.8 %

33.6 %

34.1 %

(1) Gross margin represents gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts as gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles associated with integrated solutions contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of the gross profit of integrated solutions contracts to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)





Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Gross profit of integrated

















solutions contracts $ 25,417 $ 33,800 $ 119,325 $ 110,905 Gross margin of integrated

















solutions contracts(1)

18.3 %

25.4 %

25.3 %

26.1 %

















Add: Amortization of acquired intangible

















assets

340

370

1,017

1,002 Non-GAAP gross profit of















integrated solutions contracts $ 25,757 $ 34,170 $ 120,342 $ 111,907 Non-GAAP gross margin of















integrated solutions contracts(2)

18.5 %

25.7 %

25.5 %

26.4 %

(1) Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a

percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts

for the period as a percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys as net income attributable to Hollysys adjusted to exclude the share-based compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to Hollysys to non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 11,568 $ 15,827 $ 81,211 $ 60,156 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

672

2,076

2,849

8,382

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

340

370

1,017

1,002 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 12,580 $ 18,273 $ 85,077 $ 69,540

Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods (or on a diluted basis). The following table provides a reconciliation of our basic (or diluted) earnings per share to non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 11,568 $ 15,827 $ 81,211 $ 60,156 Add:















Share-based compensation expenses

672

2,076

2,849

8,382 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

340

370

1,017

1,002 Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 12,580 $ 18,273 $ 85,077 $ 69,540

















Weighted average number of basic ordinary

shares

61,595,286

61,068,732

61,449,939

60,945,131 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary

shares

62,127,557

61,644,902

62,015,929

61,560,896

















Basic earnings per share(1)

0.19

0.26

1.32

0.99 Add:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per

share(2)

0.01

0.04

0.06

0.15 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 1.38 $ 1.14

















Diluted earnings per share(1)

0.19

0.26

1.31

0.98 Add:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per

share(2)

0.01

0.04

0.06

0.15 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 1.37 $ 1.13

(1) Basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for

computing basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (2) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share is derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted

average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (3) Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. for computing non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on

a diluted basis).

View original content:

SOURCE Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd