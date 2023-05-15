DICTIONARY.COM'S INAUGURAL 'DICTIONARY WEEK,' HIGHLIGHTS THE JOY, POWER AND SHARED EXPERIENCES OF WORDS, FROM CELEBRATION TO COMMISERATION

Dictionary Week is jam-packed with daily activities, games and giveaways, from Punday Monday to the Misspelling Bee, and includes a special 'Ask Us Anything' on Thursday, May 18, to address audiences's burning questions about words and dictionaries

OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dictionary.com , the leading online and mobile English-language educational resource, is welcoming audiences to Dictionary Week, an online celebration of language, words and curiosity beginning today through May 19, 2023. Visit Dictionary.com and follow the brand on social platforms (@Dictionarycom) to engage in the week's activities.

As a centerpiece of the week, the Dictionary.com team, including CEO Dara Sanderson, Senior Director of Editorial John Kelly and Head of Lexicography Grant Barrett, will share their expertise on words and dictionaries and host an "Ask Us Anything" on Twitter at 1pm ET on Thursday, May 18.

"Words make us laugh and wonder. They inspire and confound us. They can even change our lives. Words are a big mood!" said Kelly. "For our 28th birthday on May 14, we are doing more than highlighting our ongoing work in explaining the meanings of words—we are inviting our audiences to join us in getting in touch with the feelings of words. From the fun of puns to the misery of misspellings, our first-ever Dictionary Week is a time to celebrate a unique experience we all share: words. And Dictionary.com—and the wealth of resources our dictionary team creates—is where you'll find the party."

Dictionary Week Schedule

Monday, May 15 : Punday Monday

The week kicks off with a day honoring both Dictionary.com's 28th birthday and puns! Share your favorite puns—birthday puns, party puns, puns about puns—and Dictionary.com will include its favorites in the "Pun Hall of Fame."

Tuesday, May 16 : Word Love Day

Want to know the dictionary's favorite words? Dictionary.com celebrates a love of words and will share favorites (selected by staff) with audiences.

Wednesday, May 17 : Word Pain Day

Today is a day to acknowledge the messiness of language and how we're all in it together. Participate in Dictionary.com's online "Misspelling Bee," where users can share words they've misspelled in past spelling bees, words they always misspell, and more!

Thursday, May 18 : Word Curiosity Day

Have you ever wondered how a word gets added to the dictionary? Or the history of a word's meaning? Dictionary.com will share its language expertise and answer your burning questions about words and dictionaries during its "Ask Us Anything."

Friday, May 19 : Word Inspiration Day

Dictionary.com is exploring and celebrating all the ways you can express yourself through words. What one word would you want your name to appear next to in the dictionary? Whether it defines you, describes you, or inspires you, let Dictionary.com know and your pick might get chosen as the next "Word of the Day."

For more Dictionary Week activities and games, visit Dictionary.com/e/dictionary-week/ .

About Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com

Words define every aspect of our lives, from our ideas to our identities. Dictionary.com aspires to empower every person, of every background, to express themselves, make connections, and open the door to opportunity through the power and joy of language. Introduced in 2023, Dictionary.com's powerful AI-backed writing tool, Grammar Coach™ , takes writing from good to great instantly. Dictionary.com is the premier destination to learn, discover, and have fun with the limitless world of words and meanings. The brand helps you make sense of the ever-evolving English language so you can put your ideas into words—and your words into action.

View original content:

SOURCE Dictionary.com