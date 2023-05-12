The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation & Icy Hot ® Launch Newest Comebaq Court at Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County

New facility will be the largest Comebaq Court to date, featuring multipurpose courts and a turf field

ATLANTA, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Icy Hot are excited to announce the opening of their latest "Comebaq Court" at the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County, as part of their combined efforts to inspire the next generation of athletes.

The new "Comebaq Court" will provide Club members a safe, engaging space to play and hone their skills. Shaq and Icy Hot are thrilled to open their largest facility to date, featuring a brand-new multipurpose basketball court, turf field and tennis/pickleball court, giving the youth a new training ground to enjoy as they work toward their goals.

"This is a special day because I know firsthand how important the Boys & Girls Club is to our youth and our community. This Club is especially near to my heart and home, making this a full circle moment for me that's bigger than sports," Shaquille O'Neal said. "I'm excited to celebrate the opening of this brand new sports complex for our kids to enjoy as we ensure the next generation has access to safe places like these to chase their dreams."

The opening of the Atlanta-area "Comebaq Court" comes as Shaquille O'Neal and Icy Hot celebrate 20 consecutive years of partnering together. In that time, they've refurbished courts in Las Vegas, Newark, and Miami to give thousands of local kids in need a welcoming place to play.

"This is an exciting moment for Icy Hot and our continued work with The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation to support young athletes," said Jessica Scholl, Portfolio Lead for Pain & Sleep at Sanofi. "We are dedicated to ensuring the next generation of athletes remain game ready by supporting them where and when they play."

The official court reveal and dedication was held yesterday, Thursday, May 11. Shaq was joined in attendance by McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, as well as representatives from The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, Icy Hot and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA).

"With 25 clubs across 10 counties, our goal at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta is to create inclusive and engaging environments for every young person who enters one of our Clubs," said BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan. "The 'Comebaq Court' at our Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County is more than just a beautiful outdoor sporting ground, but it is also an environment that reinforces our healthy lifestyle initiatives. We are elated for this partnership and for the opportunity to provide our Club members with an inviting place to enjoy fresh air and stay active."

For more details on Comebaq Courts, visit the @IcyHot Instagram page. Beyond Atlanta, plans for additional Comebaq Courts are underway.

About Icy Hot® : As America's No. 1 topical pain relief brand among OTC topical analgesics Icy Hot® makes powerful over-the-counter pain relief products that fuel your resilience to rise from pain. Our extensive line of products provides powerful, fast-acting relief to give you targeted therapy. Icy to dull the pain. Hot to relax it away®. The Icy Hot brand is brought to you by Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company that provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, gas, constipation and heartburn medications, medicated skin products, as well as cosmetics and dietary supplements.

About The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation: The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, the Foundation simultaneously supports Shaquille's other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners. For more information, visit shaqfoundation.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA): For more than 80 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) has ignited the unlimited potential of kids and teens by creating safe, inclusive, and engaging environments. Our 25 Clubs located in 10 counties across metropolitan Atlanta have traditionally served nearly 8000 kids & teens (ages 6-18) each year, offering youth development programs during critical non-school hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character & leadership. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. To learn more about BGCMA, follow us on social media: Twitter (@BGCMA_Clubs), Facebook (BGCMA), LinkedIn (Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta), and Instagram (bgcmATL), or visit us online at www.bgcma.org .

