RapDev named a 2023 Fast 50 company by Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named RapDev to its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list, which represent the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2022 were considered.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

This recognition is a testament to RapDev's commitment to providing innovative cloud-native solutions to its clients, as well as its focus on creating a transparent and flexible organizational culture that values its employees.

"We're humbled and excited to be a small part of Boston's growing tech community, and we wouldn't be able to achieve such an award without our team's relentless commitment and contributions. Our focus on our customers, innovative solutions, and pushing the boundaries of engineering will remain the core of what drives RapDev today and beyond." said Tameem Hourani, Solutions Engineer and Principal at RapDev.

RapDev's inclusion in the Fast 50 list is a great achievement for the company, which has been building its reputation as the go-to partner for ServiceNow and Datadog implementations since its inception in 2019. With a team of experienced SRE and DevOps engineers, RapDev has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results and bringing a wealth of expertise and innovation to its client-centered projects. The inclusion in the Fast 50 list is a reflection of its strong growth trajectory and continued success, and the company looks forward to building on this achievement in the future.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev has become the go-to partner for cloud-native software implementations of ServiceNow and Datadog at Fortune 1000 organizations. Through extensive experience working with domestic and international organizations to drive ROI on DevOps investments for highly regulated environments, RapDev optimizes software release cycles and ensures availability for cloud-native applications. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their DevOps transformations from beginning to end.

