WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY SELECTS DISQO AS A PREFERRED AD EFFECTIVENESS MEASUREMENT PROVIDER

Advertisers to benefit from innovative campaign measurement

with cross-platform brand and outcomes lift

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CX platform DISQO today announced an agreement providing Warner Bros. Discovery with Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift measurement of linear, digital and advanced advertising campaigns across its premium entertainment, sports, news and lifestyle media brands. With digital transformation and fragmentation of consumption behaviors, Warner Bros. Discovery selected DISQO for its direct-to-consumer, consented, cross-platform measurement capabilities.

"DISQO meets our core criteria for objective, full-funnel and cross-platform measurement of ad effectiveness across our digital portfolio," said Andrea Zapata, EVP, Head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights at Warner Bros. Discovery. "We're committed to pairing the unparalleled quality of our content with holistic and industry-leading measurement and accountability, which DISQO is helping us to provide."

Warner Bros. Discovery's clients will get a complete view of their campaign effectiveness through to digital outcomes like search, site visits and purchase behaviors because DISQO's solutions are based on individual exposure and not reliant on deprecating identifiers like cookies, mobile IDs and IP addresses. Warner Bros. Discovery and its ad clients will benefit from attitudinal and behavioral metrics including:

Awareness

Favorability

Purchase consideration

Online search activity

Site visitation

E-commerce

"The power of Warner Bros. Discovery's content and platforms is undeniable, and we're all-in to help them further validate their efficacy for advertisers," said Stephen Jepson, EVP, Advertising Effectiveness, DISQO. "We're committed to helping Warner Bros. Discovery deliver neutral and unparalleled insight into what drives consumers in their audience to action."

For more information, see Warner Bros. Discovery's announcement here, and a supplemental white paper, here.

About DISQO

DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500, Ad Age's Best Places to Work, and is a Top 100 Next Gen Workplace.

