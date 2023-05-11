PRIVACY ALERT: NextGen Healthcare Under Investigation for Data Breach of One Million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting more than one million patient records in the custody of NextGen Healthcare, Inc., an electronic health record software provider.

According to NextGen, the breach took place between March 29 and April 14, 2023 and involved the theft of over one million patients' names, dates of birth, addresses, and social security numbers. The company attributed the attack to an unknown third party who used stolen credentials to gain access to an internal NextGen database.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to NextGen's security practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a NextGen customer and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/nextgen.

