Peter F. Bidey, DO, Named Dean of the PCOM Osteopathic Medicine Program

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive national search, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has named Peter F. Bidey, DO '08, MSEd, FACOFP, dean of the osteopathic medicine program in Philadelphia effective June 1, 2023.

"Dr. Bidey represents the best of our osteopathic tradition: providing holistic care for the communities he serves while upholding a deep commitment to the highest standards of medical education," said Kenneth J. Veit, DO '76, MBA, FACOFP, who held the position for 30 years and now serves as PCOM's provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. "His passion and pride for PCOM, combined with the relationships he has built across the college, will serve us all at a time of great complexity and promise."

A Philadelphia native and physician at Family Medicine at PCOM, Bidey is an alumnus of the college. "I owe my career to PCOM," he said. "I trained here, I was mentored here, and I even met my wife here. It is truly an honor to serve the PCOM community, and my duty now is to repay all that PCOM has done for me."

Since 2012, Bidey has served on the PCOM faculty and acted as vice chair of the Department of Family Medicine since 2018. Previously, he was the medical director of Family Medicine, and most recently, assistant dean of clinical curricular integration. He is a clerkship director and co-course director for various ambulatory, family medicine, and primary care skills courses.

Bidey holds a bachelor's degree from Duquesne University, a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from PCOM, and a master of science in education from the University of Pennsylvania.

"In this new role, I plan to continue to advance this great institution further into the forefront of medicine," Bidey said. "We serve communities from every walk of life, and I will ensure that we continue to train the most competent and compassionate osteopathic physicians of the future."

Founded in 1899, PCOM has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms.



PCOM operates three campuses (PCOM, PCOM Georgia and PCOM South Georgia) and offers doctoral and graduate degrees in the healthcare professions. For more information, visit pcom.edu.

