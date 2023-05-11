Legendary Drummer Kenny Aronoff Launches New Podcast "The Kenny Aronoff Sessions"

Episode One with Melissa Etheridge is Available Now on All Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most accomplished drummers in Rock 'n' Roll history, Kenny Aronoff launched a new podcast titled The Kenny Aronoff Sessions. In each episode, Aronoff has a one-on-one, in-depth conversation with other legends and leaders in the world of music, entertainment and business as they share the stories and strategies behind their success.

"No one is born successful nor does it just land in your lap. Living your life with purpose, passion and truth is the fuel that helped me and my guests become successful and stay successful in our lives and careers," said Kenny Aronoff. "The Kenny Aronoff Sessions was created to empower, motivate and inspire others to do the same through unforgettable life lessons and attainable tips for achieving greatness."

After 40 years of working in the music industry, Aronoff has unmatched experience and real-world insight for breaking barriers. Together with guests such as Melissa Etheridge, Joe Satriani, Bill Burr, Dee Snider, Lee Sklar and Joe Bonamassa, listeners will receive a lifetime of wisdom, key ingredients to excellence and a behind-the-curtains look at the entertainment business.

The Kenny Aronoff Sessions is available now on all podcast streaming platforms including iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Music and Google. For more information, visit www.youtube.com/KennyAronoffOfficial.

From the glamour of the spotlight to the grit and grind that it takes to make it to the top, Kenny and his A-List of guests will take a deep dive into the remarkable stories and powerful strategies that have propelled them to the pinnacle of their respective industries. With unrivaled experience and real-world insight, Kenny guides listeners on the road to success, exploring key ingredients for achieving greatness and sharing the lifetime of wisdom he has gathered from working in the heart of the music business for over 40 years. Whether you're a musician, a business leader, or simply seeking inspiration and guidance, "The Kenny Aronoff Sessions" is the perfect mental map for anyone navigating the wilderness of their wildest dreams as they rock and roll towards their own dreams of success.

