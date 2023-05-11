BayCare and healthPrecision Partner to Bring Medical Brain to Nursing

CLEARWATER, Fla. and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System and healthPrecision today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced documentation tools to the hospital bedside to improve accuracy, efficiency, nurse satisfaction and patient outcomes.

In co-developing Medical Brain’s application for nursing at BayCare, the goal is to allow nurses to use a mobile device to dictate information for documentation to improve accuracy, efficiency, nurse satisfaction and patient outcomes. (PRNewswire)

Voice technology is the future and its potential to improve patient care, including in hospitals, is extraordinary.

The co-development of healthPrecision's Medical Brain artificial intelligence (AI) platform at BayCare will be the first time the technology has been applied to help reduce hospital nurses' documentation burden, allowing them to focus on what matters most — caring for patients. Documentation, while essential to high-quality patient care, can consume a significant part of nurses' daily duties and can add to their stress on the job.

"We are excited to be at the forefront with healthPrecision to improve the safety and quality of patient care and improve the environment in which nurses practice," said BayCare CEO Stephanie Conners, MBA, BSN, RN. "Voice technology is the future and its potential to improve patient care, including in hospitals, is extraordinary. BayCare's commitment to continue to be the best place to receive care, provide care and to work makes pioneering this innovation with healthPrecision a natural fit."

HealthPrecision's Medical Brain is a proven AI platform that, in real time, marries the power of an advanced natural language communication platform with the vast array of clinical standards, protocols and knowledge. Medical Brain can then support users to reach the highest quality of clinical decision-making and ensure better accuracy in patient medical records. By facilitating better patient outcomes, Medical Brain technology supports the industry's move to value-based care.

The Medical Brain is already being deployed in chronic care and acute care settings to help them provide high-precision care to their patients. One example recently highlighted in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology reported on the use of the Medical Brain over three years in a busy urban hospital. The AI-based clinical decision support technology was shown to dramatically reduce adverse events for high-risk obstetrics patients by 90.7%, improving care quality and addressing inequities in maternal health outcomes among disparate populations. The Medical Brain is also being used to help providers and their patients in the daily management of complex, chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and renal disease. With real-time care, patients can be engaged 24/7 and guided to take better care of themselves, in partnership with their providers.

"We are proud to partner with BayCare to bring the Medical Brain technology to nurses," said Sonia Ben Yehuda, co-founder and president of healthPrecision. "By empowering nurses with AI-powered documentation and decision support, we aim to optimize workflow efficiency, patient care and nursing satisfaction. We look forward to working with BayCare to drive innovation together."

In co-developing Medical Brain's application for nursing at BayCare, the goal is to allow nurses to use a mobile device to dictate information to the Medical Brain application, rather than needing to find time to type patient updates into a computer. The Medical Brain will translate the verbal information into written documentation in the patients' electronic medical records and, using its library of evidence-based best practices, will also prompt nurses if they overlook an opportunity for additional assessments or treatments. The Medical Brain app also will remind nurses when a patient follow-up is recommended or required and will allow them to quickly document when they have done so.

"By using the Medical Brain, nurses will be able to update records immediately, facilitating collaboration with colleagues, while relieving time burdens and stress," Ben Yehuda said.

All Medical Brain software and technology meets all patient privacy standards as required by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare is ranked in the top 20% of large U.S. health systems by Fortune/Merative. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

About healthPrecision

HealthPrecision was founded by Dr. Eyal Ephrat, a renowned leader in the field of clinical decision support, and Sonia Ben Yehuda, a seasoned health care executive with extensive experience in bringing innovative technologies to market. HealthPrecision is a health care technology company specializing in advanced AI-powered clinical decision support solutions. Our flagship product, the Medical Brain AI Platform, empowers providers and patients with real-time, high-precision care, 24/7, to improve outcomes at lower costs and streamline provider workflow for greater efficiency and satisfaction. We are dedicated to helping health systems, provider groups and ACOs succeed in the new era of value-based care by reducing care gaps, errors and delays for higher quality care. The Medical Brain technology is also being leveraged to improve nursing documentation and care accuracy, resulting in better outcomes for patients and greater satisfaction for nurses. With our patient-centric approach and a team of clinicians and experts in AI, machine learning and data science, healthPrecision is at the forefront of the AI revolution in health care.

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BayCare Health System