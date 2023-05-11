Aaron Ableman and Justin Wilkenfeld Set to Release "Rebels of Kindness", an Interactive Book Celebrating the Art and Science of Kindness

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations award-winning storyteller, Aaron Ableman, and innovative businessman, Justin Wilkenfeld, today announced their upcoming self-help and inspirational book Rebels of Kindness, in partnership with Kindhumans. Published in partnership with Freedom Three Press, pre-sale and bulk sales for Rebels of Kindness begin May 11th, 2023 with an official on sale date of June 20th, 2023. In a world of increasing division and vitriol, Ableman and Wilkenfeld have created a much needed "call to kindness", blending real world storytelling, poetry and science-backed wellness practices.

"Rebels Of Kindness" by by Aaron Ableman & Justin Wilkenfeld (PRNewswire)

Authors Ableman and Wilkenfeld found each other on converging journeys as social entrepreneurs seeking to drive change through ethical and impactful business, before coming together to create Rebels of Kindness. The book (and associated products) focuses on three major areas: kindness to self, kindness to others, and kindness to the planet. Rebels of Kindness not only challenges readers to find the "rebels'' in their lives, but to become one themselves. In addition, Ableman and Wilkenfeld highlight 40 individuals throughout the book that have healed themselves, others, and the planet through remarkable experiences. Highlighted individuals include leaders from spiritual teacher and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, to Nobel Peace Prize winner and Filipino journalist, Maria Ressa. The foreword for Rebels of Kindness is written by founder and spiritual director of the Agape International Spiritual Center, Michael Beckwith.

Rebels of Kindness aims to bring their vision beyond the pages of the book to the real world through workshops, activations and more. The book is a catalyst for brands, organizations and leaders seeking timeless tools to unlock transformation and impact. Rebels of Kindness is partnered with and sold through Kindhumans, an online ethical marketplace inspired by the three Cs—community, commerce and causes. In turn, 50% of proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Kindhumans Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing free media for "frontlines & fence lines" organizations.

Rebels of Kindness is currently available for presale on Kindhumans.com , Amazon , Barnes & Noble and other major retailers.

