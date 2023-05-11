2023 sofi™ Awards Winners Announced by Specialty Food Association

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed the winners of its 51st Annual sofi™ Awards. Short for specialty outstanding food innovation, the sofi Awards are a celebration of creativity and culinary excellence.

Available only to product-qualified members of the SFA, the sofi Awards were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC), SFA's partner for the awards. FIC experts evaluated products in anonymous tastings across 53 categories using criteria that included flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. 97 specialty food products were awarded Gold, and New Product, trophies. Click here for a list of winners.

"The breadth of creativity and quality showcased by this year's winners represents what the sofi Awards have been recognizing for over 50 years–the best of the best in specialty food," said Denise Purcell, vice president, resource development for the SFA. "The innovation and care SFA's members put into their products are the foundation of our industry and are what makes specialty foods special."

Round two of judging for the sofi Product of the Year Award and New Product of the Year Awards will be conducted onsite and the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show by retail and foodservice buyers. The winners will be announced Tuesday, June 27, at the Show, the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. Registration for the Summer Fancy Food Show is at specialtyfood.com ; the event is trade-only.

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

