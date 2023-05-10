Standlee® Announces New Product Packaging with a New Modern Design

Establishing Industry Identity and a New Look Communicating the Company's Mission

KIMBERLY, Idaho, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standlee, a premium forage and animal wellness company, announces an updated visual identity to their product packaging. The new modern design focuses on communicating nutritional wellness and product differentiation with timeless colors while highlighting the benefits of forage within an animal's diet.

Standlee's New Packaging Design 2023 (PRNewswire)

The new packaging is a commitment to visually sharing our company's mission to enrich the relationship between our consumers, the animals they care for, and the life they love through education, wellness, and premium forage.

"As a family-owned company, we believe in cultivating a relationship with our consumers through our high-quality forage, convenient product packaging, and the education we provide to support those who live this lifestyle." said, Scott Plew, President at Standlee. "Our team designed the new packaging with as much detail as our farmers harvest each field. We will continue to provide a premium experience for all, as we share this mission that is, grown for the life we love."

Focusing on features essential to our brand and consumer, the new packaging showcases a forage-identifying color scheme that works seamlessly with our recognizable Standlee brand green. The bag design highlights nutritional information and benefits on the front and side of our packaging for consumers to recognize and determine the forage suitable for their animal. At the top of each bag, the logo will distinguish between lines encompassing different product categories like forage-based products grown in the western United States, non-forage-based products, and animal wellness products. Large striking imagery on the front and back connect horse owners to their animals. A feeding chart for additional animal species and a QR code to the Standlee website for more supporting information

"With our consumers in mind, we designed our packaging to reflect our premium products while wanting the shopping experience for our consumers to be just that – a premium experience," said Jessica Wright, Director of Marketing at Standlee. "Each element on every product has been thoughtfully considered; we are proud and thrilled to see it in stores and in our consumer's barns, homes, and trailers."

Retailers and consumers can expect to see the new Standlee product packaging on shelves as early as May 2023 for some products and continue to roll out throughout the year. While the packaging has changed, the same premium product that consumers have come to know and love from Standlee remains the same.

If you want more information about Standlee's packaging, please contact customer service at customerservice@standlee.com or 800-398-0819.

Media Library Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yswgngcf20nqsipfq8fnx/h?dl=0&rlkey=i7390v0d9hqsbumzr84lkqapd

About Standlee

Standlee puts the health and well-being of the animals you love first by delivering the best nutrition through premium forage and highest-quality animal care products.

Founded in 1981, Standlee has carefully grown and manufactured sun-cured forage to ensure high-quality and consistent nutrition. Their finished products are managed to ensure year-round supply and are delivered to customers by the largest distribution network of forage products in the United States. They provide premium forage in a variety of types and in a wide range of product formats, including pellets, cubes, chopped, and bales – To keep your animals at peak health and performance throughout the year Standlee forage is the perfect nutritional solution for horses, livestock, small animals, and poultry.

Standlee has committed to providing a premium experience when purchasing their products. You can trust it was made with the same dedication as if they are caring for your own animals.

Standlee is Grown for the Life We Love®.

SOURCE Standlee