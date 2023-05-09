Glassbeam appoints Rhonda Longmore-Grund as Chairman

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced that the Glassbeam Board of Directors has appointed Rhonda Longmore-Grund as Chairman of the Board, effective May 1, 2023. Rhonda is shifting to the Chairman role as Eric Milledge transitions to a Board Director position.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at Glassbeam given the challenges that the healthcare industry faces globally. Glassbeam is providing innovative solutions that enable health systems, providers and OEMs to improve patient care and access while lowering costs. I am confident that with the support of our board and management team, we will continue to serve as an important partner in value based care and leader in the global healthcare analytics industry" said Ms. Longmore-Grund.

Ms. Longmore-Grund previously served as the former President & CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services, a leading provider of comprehensive radiology and oncology services, partnering with over 1,000 hospitals across 46 states in the US to provide high quality, compassionate care to ~1 million patients each year. When Alliance was acquired in 2021 by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU), Ms. Longmore-Grund served as President, Co-CEO and a Director of the newly merged Akumin/Alliance company through the transition in mid-2022.

"Rhonda is a proven leader and operator, building customer-centric services and growing businesses in the healthcare market. These experiences make her exceptionally qualified to serve as Glassbeam's chairman. I look forward to supporting her in this new capacity", said Eric Milledge, Chairman Emeritus.

In this global role, Rhonda will continue to drive Glassbeams focus on providing advanced analytics to achieve increased availability, utilization, and lower operational cost of critical healthcare assets. Through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, healthcare operators can manage the health and utilization of their connected clinical engineering fleet under one pane of glass. With deep predictive analytics capabilities, customers are able to reduce unplanned downtime, reducing disruption to patient care as well as cost.

"Rhonda's deep experience in the healthcare industry, together with her history of leadership make her ideal for this role. I look forward to working closely with Rhonda to support our customer base, our employees, and investors together with making a positive impact in our industry. Her operational and financial expertise will be a great asset in leading our Board", said Rich Jones, Glassbeam CEO.

Ms. Longmore-Grund is also currently an Adjunct Professor at Chapman University Argyros School of Business and Economics, where she teaches Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital. She also serves on the Foundation Board for Memorial Care Saddleback Medical Center. She holds a Masters of Arts in Law & Diplomacy, International Business Relations and International Finance from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, BlueStar E&E and Phantom Healthcare. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com .

