VETS Indexes announces the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VETS Indexes is excited to unveil the 2023 honorees for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. A record number of employers – more than double last year's total – participated in the 2023 program, which recognizes the organizations most committed to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

Recipients of the VETS Indexes Employer Awards are selected based on their responses to VETS Indexes’ groundbreaking survey, which examines the most important veteran employment metrics via a granular, objective, and data-focused questionnaire. This state-of-the-art survey has set a new standard for evaluating organizations employing veterans. (PRNewswire)

VETS Indexes is excited to announce the winners of the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards!

Click this link to see the full slate of awardees: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2023

"We're thrilled and humbled to see the surge of interest in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards," said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

"Companies, government agencies, and nonprofits across the nation have recognized our program's trustworthy and objective approach to evaluating veteran employers. This groundbreaking evaluation has unearthed previously unknown veteran employment practices and trends, setting a new standard for veteran employment data," Altman said

This year, a record number of 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, a substantial increase from the 118 participants in 2022. Of those, VETS Indexes recognized 200 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.

"More and more employers are recognizing the cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills veterans bring to the workplace," said VETS Indexes' Nicholas Antaki.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. Our award results have been featured on CNBC, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

★ Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

★ Veteran employee development and retention

★ Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

★ Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

★ Military spouse/family support

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology . To register and participate in the upcoming 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards competition, please click here: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/ .

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards , hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service , and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet often under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S. veteran themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

"SERVING THOSE WHO SERVED" - VETS Indexes provides a social and governance impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram .

Contact: Nicholas Antaki

(516) 418-3821

nantaki@vetsindexes.com

VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social and Governance arena. The company provides a social impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans. As the world’s first resource for U.S. Military Veterans’ themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission critical mindset, and unique skill sets of U.S. Military Veterans. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VETS Indexes