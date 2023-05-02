RentSpree establishes board to assist MLSs in embracing the ever-growing rental market

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software, announced the formation of the first ever "Rental Industry Leadership Board" composed of the top multiple listing services real estate executives across the United States. This advisory board will play a crucial role in shaping the way MLSs embrace and interact with rentals in 2023 and beyond.

Advisory Council members include:

Art Carter , CEO, California Regional MLS

Brian Donnellan , President and CEO, Bright MLS

Dionna Hall , CEO, BeachesMLS

Nicole Jensen , CEO, realMLS

Michael Lucarelli , Cofounder & CEO, RentSpree

More than 44 million Americans have relied on rentals as a primary housing option, yet MLSs have shown varying levels of success in accommodating and supporting this residential segment. The Rental Industry Leadership Board aims to facilitate the exchange of information among influential executives to determine the most effective ways for the industry to embrace rentals for the benefit of agents and consumers alike.

"Our industry can certainly do a better job in supporting agents and consumers who interact with rentals," said realMLS' Jensen. "Working closely with other leaders who appreciate the importance of rentals will help us navigate the future and affect positive change."

The Board will aim to ultimately produce key guidance for articles and whitepapers to disseminate pivotal insights and learnings throughout the entire industry.

"Ultimately, we are in the business of helping brokers," said Carter at California Regional MLS. "For us to be most successful at that, we need to empower agents so they can effectively meet people where they're at. In today's world that most definitely includes the ever-growing rental market."

Board members will also have exclusive first-look access to RentSpree's product roadmap and key industry data, allowing them to leverage insights to optimize their MLSs and inform critical decisions. They will also have the opportunity to provide direct feedback regarding RentSpree's product development direction, which will ensure the company's rental services are most effective and efficient and continuously improving customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to be bringing together a group of top real estate executives who will play a vital role in guiding the future of rentals in the MLS space," said RentSpree's Lucarelli. "This board will be instrumental in helping the industry embrace rentals in a way that supports consumers' housing needs."

He added, "Transparency across the industry is particularly top of mind for us as we can make a huge difference to an enormous number of agents. We are laser focused on helping MLSs increase rental data as a value-add to agents, consumers, and the organizations themselves."

