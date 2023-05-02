Publicis Health Media Announces First-to-Market Products at The PHM HealthFront™ 2023

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) held its third annual PHM HealthFront on April 26-27, designed to address the unique industry needs of healthcare organizations outside of the market-agnostic Upfronts and NewFronts. The event welcomed speakers such as Brandi Carlile, 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, Patrick Dempsey, actor, producer and founder of the Dempsey Center, Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News' Chief Health and Medical Correspondent, Stacy London, Menopause Advocate and Former CEO State of Menopause and Co-Host of What Not to Wear, Dr. Mike Varshavski, Board-certified family medicine physician and social media influencer, Dr. Juan Rivera, cardiologist and author, and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, CEO of Therapy for Black Girls.

The HealthFront also debuted first-to-market solutions exclusive to PHM clients, including:

Access Accelerator: access-based audience prioritization

Fluency: the future of influence for health

Doc Voices: leveraging AI to identify HCP unmet needs

Social Check Up: bridging the divide between patients and HCP

Vertical Views: extending the utility of social video viewing

With these new and innovative solutions, PHM endeavors to reimagine the health experience for consumers, HCPs and brands in order to drive better health outcomes. As part of this mission, PHM has developed the HealthFront as a market-shaping forum to investigate industry trends with celebrities with connections to the industry, life science insiders and experts including social influencer physicians of Instagram, media executives from Amazon, Pinterest, YouTube, Vox Media and Roku, innovators from Warner Music Experience and pharma partners including Astellas, Supernus and GSK.

To learn more about the HealthFront, or to work with PHM, please contact info@publicishealthmedia.com .

