HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in May.

Lucian Boldea , president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 , from 8:00 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. EDT .

Greg Lewis , senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 , from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EDT .

Vimal Kapur , president and chief operating officer of Honeywell, will present at the Morgan Stanley Captains of Industry Summit at Jekyll Island, Georgia on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 8:20 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. EDT .

As previously announced, Honeywell will host its 2023 investor conference at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The event will feature presentations and Q&A panels with the Honeywell leadership team.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Media Investor Relations Mike Hockey Sean Meakim (832) 285-4933 (704) 627-6200 mike.hockey@honeywell.com sean.meakim@honeywell.com

