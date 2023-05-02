Home Chef Launches Convenient Meal Kit Plan Made Just for Families

The New "Family Menu" Provides Approachable, Delicious Recipes Everyone Can Enjoy

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, the leading meal solutions brand available online and in stores, is launching its new Family Menu , a one-of-a-kind meal kit plan designed specifically for families. The new family-friendly service provides a stress-free cooking routine with convenient, easy-to-make recipes and approachable flavors that everyone at the table will enjoy.

Home Chef's Family Menu Quesadillas (PRNewswire)

"We heard from parents who were craving even more ease at mealtime, so our Family Menu is a direct response to that home cook feedback," said Shira Schwarz, vice president of brand marketing for Home Chef. "As a mom of three, I know how challenging it can be to deliver a quick, quality dinner that doesn't call for short-order cooking, and Home Chef's Family Menu provides meals that both kids and adults will love."

Whether families need to get dinner on the table quickly due to busy schedules or simply want to gather around a home-cooked meal even the pickiest eaters will "yum" about, Home Chef's Family Menu makes dinner easy and delicious. And families can rely on the new service to deliver high-quality ingredients at a good value – the more meals families order, the more they save, with meals ranging from $6.99 per serving to $8.99 per serving.

The Family Menu offers 10+ weekly rotating recipes, including flavorful meals such as:

One-Pan Chicken Cutlets and Orzo with tomato, garlic, and tzatziki

One-Pan BBQ Al Pastor Chicken Tacos with pineapple salsa

Lasagna-Style Bolognese Gemelli with spinach and ricotta

Tex-Mex Style Guacamole Beef Burgers with pico de gallo and pepperjack

Pulled Pork Enchiladas with peppers and onions

"Making mealtime easier for home cooks is one of the main reasons Home Chef exists," said Erik Jensen, Home Chef CEO. "Our new Family Menu will allow us to deliver on that promise of convenient, quality meals to even more households."

Recipes on Home Chef's Family Menu come in four-serving increments and include formats like classic Meal Kits, Express meals that come together in 30 minutes or less, Oven-Ready recipes for less cleanup, and Fast & Fresh meals with little prep and easy cooking in an oven or microwave. Home Chef's Family Menu also offers a variety of larger-format Extras for the family, such as beverages, snacks, sides, salads, desserts, and more.

Families can start ordering meals from Home Chef's Family Menu now by signing up at cook.homechef.com/family-menu .

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

(PRNewsfoto/Home Chef) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Chef