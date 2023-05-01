Vyaire Medical Completes Sale of Consumables Business to SunMed

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical today announced that it has completed the sale of the Vyaire consumables business to SunMed, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care.

"We are pleased with the prompt closing of this transaction, which enables Vyaire to prioritize our pioneering respiratory diagnostics and ventilation businesses," said Gaurav Agarwal, chief executive officer, Vyaire. "As we take this step forward in the Vyaire journey, our team remains focused on delivering for our customers and achieving our strategic plan."

Under the terms of the agreement, which were not disclosed, SunMed will acquire the Vyaire consumables business, which encompasses leading airway management and operative care technology.

Vyaire remains committed to its mission to empower the global respiratory community to enrich patients' quality of breathing throughout their lives.

About Vyaire Medical

Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

