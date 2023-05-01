Smirnoff and Reality TV Star Scheana Shay Take Cinco de Mayo Celebrations from Basic to Bold

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Arrives to the Party Early for Cinco de Mayo Bringing Bold Flavor, the Go-To Locura Flavor Guide and Delicious Cocktails to the People in Chicago

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, millions of Americans gather to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. And this year, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is showing up to the party a day early on May 4 to kick-off Cinco the right way with unexpectedly sweet, tangy and spicy flavors and experiences that will take celebrations from basic to bold.

This May 4th, the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Locura Tour will host Chicagoans 21+ and invite them to enjoy deliciously sweet, tangy & spicy bites provided by local Mexican-owned businesses throughout the Windy City and signature Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails – all while dancing to the hottest beats. (PRNewsfoto/SMIRNOFF) (PRNewswire)

To help spice up the traditional Cinco de Mayo, the maker of the world's No. 1 Vodka is teaming up with Reality TV Star Scheana Shay to host the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Locura Tour. Setting up shop in Chicago, the immersive experience will host guests 21+ and invite them to enjoy deliciously sweet, tangy & spicy bites provided by local Mexican-owned businesses throughout the Windy City and signature Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails – all while dancing to the hottest beats.

"This Cinco de Mayo, Smirnoff and I are teaming up to get the party started the right way," said Reality TV Star Scheana Shay. "We'll have bites, beats, and bevs on deck in the Windy City just before the holiday to kick off celebrations the Locura way. So if you're in Chicago, head on over to Locuratour.Smirnoff.com to find out how you can celebrate with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind and visit some of the places featured on our Locura Guide. Don't meet me there, beat me there!"

The Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Locura Tour is part of the brand's ¡Livin' Locura! campaign, which is all about inspiring people to break tradition by making bolder choices that spice up the norm.

"Over the years, we've continued to find new ways to curate the perfect recipe for celebrating Cinco de Mayo," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "This year is no different. Livin' Locura calls for reinventing traditions, making bold choices and spicing up the norm. So, we are kicking off the celebrations early for the people of Chicago and giving them what they want: a night that's the perfect mix of sweet, tangy and spicy and the ultimate go-to Locura Guide for some of the best spots to sip on a Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktail in the city."

Starting today, all Chicagoans 21+can visit LocuraTour.Smirnoff.com to explore a flavorfully curated list of local restaurants and bars that serve up bold flavor and Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails year-round. Not in Chicago? Adults across the country can still whip up their own Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktail today – like the Spicy Tama-rita, Chili Paloma, the Real Macoy Chamoy or the Spicy Pineapple Drop – by finding their favorite recipe on Smirnoff.com.

Originally made popular in Mexico, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind first rolled out in US markets in 2020, quickly becoming a go-to for any sweet or spicy celebration. Available nationwide at the suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle, visit Smirnoff.com to find out if Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is available near you.

No matter how you decide to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

