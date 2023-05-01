SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFIRMS 2023 GUIDANCE

Conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

Tom Ryan, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented on the first quarter performance:

"We are excited to start the year with GAAP earnings per share of $0.93 and net cash provided by operating activities of $220 million for the first quarter of 2023. We continue to exceed our long-term growth expectations when comparing against a pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share has grown an impressive 19% on a compounded annual basis compared to the first quarter of 2019 (compared to an expectation of 8%-12%).

The number of funeral services performed is trending higher than we anticipated and is approximately 4% higher than the first quarter of 2019 levels on a compounded annual growth basis.

Both cemetery and funeral preneed sales production have increased at a 9% compounded annual growth basis over first quarter 2019 levels.

We believe our long-term growth strategy is on track as we continue to grow revenue, leverage our unparalleled scale, and allocate our capital wisely to enhance shareholder value. I would like to thank our 25,000 associates for their dedicated service to our client families that has made these results possible."

First Quarter Highlights:

– GAAP earnings per share were $0.93.

– Net cash provided by operating activities were $220 million.

– Comparable funeral sales average grew 2.4%.

– Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $24 million, or 8.1%.

Details of our first quarter 2023 financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 Revenue

$ 1,028.7

$ 1,112.4 Operating income

$ 245.6

$ 335.7 Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 144.8

$ 219.5 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93

$ 1.34 Earnings excluding special items (1)

$ 144.9

$ 219.6 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$ 0.93

$ 1.34 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

155.3

163.8 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 219.6

$ 332.2





(1) Earnings excluding special items, and diluted earnings per share excluding special items, are non- GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), can be found later in this press release under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.





Diluted earnings per share was $0.93 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.34 in the first quarter of 2022. The decline of $0.41 is primarily due to an expected decline in gross profit related to decreases in COVID-19 related activity compared to the prior year. Additionally, fewer shares outstanding and a lower tax rate helped to offset the impact of higher interest expense primarily due to rising interest rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities declined $112.6 million to $219.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $332.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating cash flow is primarily due to lower operating income resulting from a decrease in COVID-19-related activity, higher cash interest, and a slight net working capital use.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Our guidance ranges for 2023 detailed below have not changed and are consistent with our previously reported outlook for 2023. Our 2023 outlook for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items is anticipated to be at the upper end of our expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12% when excluding the impact of COVID-19 activity in 2022 and before absorbing an expected 25 cent increase in interest expense. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excludes special items relating to the payments of certain estimated legal charges of $64.6 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2023 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$3.45 - $3.75









Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1)

$910 - $960 Cash taxes expected in 2023 (at the midpoint of Diluted earnings per share guidance)

$160 - $170 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1)

$740 - $800





Capital improvements at existing field locations

$115 - $125 Development of cemetery property

$125 - $135 Digital investments and corporate

$50 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital

expenditures)

$290 - $310





(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2023 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2023: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to weather events and hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs or cash outflows associated with estimated litigation charges or legal settlements or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP.





ABOUT SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At March 31, 2023, we owned and operated 1,480 funeral service locations and 490 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022







Revenue $ 1,028,709

$ 1,112,403 Cost of revenue (739,615)

(735,490) Gross profit 289,094

376,913 Corporate general and administrative expenses (44,160)

(41,704) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 691

489 Operating income 245,625

335,698 Interest expense (53,916)

(39,028) Losses on early extinguishment of debt (1,060)

— Other income, net 1,209

128 Income before income taxes 191,858

296,798 Provision for income taxes (47,029)

(77,231) Net income 144,829

219,567 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (66)

(54) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 144,763

$ 219,513 Basic earnings per share:





Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.95

$ 1.36 Basic weighted average number of shares 153,125

161,328 Diluted earnings per share:





Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.93

$ 1.34 Diluted weighted average number of shares 155,300

163,807

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,831

$ 191,938 Receivables, net 100,864

96,681 Inventories 35,200

31,740 Other 32,219

39,487 Total current assets 326,114

359,846 Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 5,777,597

5,577,499 Cemetery property 1,948,809

1,939,816 Property and equipment, net 2,372,563

2,350,549 Goodwill 1,948,014

1,945,588 Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,196,326

1,190,426 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,774,489

1,702,313 Total assets $ 15,343,912

$ 15,066,037







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 659,112

$ 707,488 Current maturities of long-term debt 71,358

90,661 Income taxes payable 36,929

1,131 Total current liabilities 767,399

799,280 Long-term debt 4,327,787

4,251,083 Deferred revenue, net 1,644,714

1,624,028 Deferred tax liability 444,484

445,040 Other liabilities 420,685

411,376 Deferred receipts held in trust 4,347,600

4,163,520 Care trusts' corpus 1,769,342

1,698,287 Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

156,518,824 and 156,088,438 shares issued, respectively, and 151,939,138 and

153,940,365 shares outstanding, respectively 151,939

153,940 Capital in excess of par value 953,368

958,329 Retained earnings 499,567

544,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,837

16,538 Total common stockholders' equity 1,621,711

1,673,191 Noncontrolling interests 190

232 Total equity 1,621,901

1,673,423 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,343,912

$ 15,066,037

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 144,829

$ 219,567 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 1,060

— Depreciation and amortization 46,114

42,436 Amortization of intangibles 4,731

5,074 Amortization of cemetery property 20,338

24,849 Amortization of loan costs 1,697

1,644 Provision for expected credit losses 1,906

3,078 Benefit from deferred income taxes (492)

(4,580) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (691)

(489) Share-based compensation 4,478

3,687 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Decrease in receivables 8,329

5,435 Increase in other assets (17,421)

(2,714) Increase in payables and other liabilities 1,977

52,003 Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (39,923)

(91,641) Increase in deferred revenue, net 41,030

67,625 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 1,610

6,199 Net cash provided by operating activities 219,572

332,173 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (77,903)

(56,748) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,700)

— Real estate acquisitions (16,666)

(226) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 9,741

2,986 Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (1,366)

(1,666) Net cash used in investing activities (94,894)

(55,654) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 408,383

75,000 Debt issuance costs (7,471)

— Scheduled payments of debt (5,287)

(9,075) Early payments and extinguishment of debt (345,073)

— Principal payments on finance leases (8,537)

(9,059) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,763

272 Purchase of Company common stock (165,950)

(256,355) Payments of dividends (41,207)

(39,964) Bank overdrafts and other (6,729)

(12,517) Net cash used in financing activities (163,108)

(251,698) Effect of foreign currency 20

2,556 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (38,410)

27,377 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 204,524

278,555 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 166,114

$ 305,932

Consolidated Segment Results (See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Consolidated funeral:





Atneed revenue $ 313.2

$ 353.4 Matured preneed revenue 185.7

194.9 Core revenue 498.9

548.3 Non-funeral home revenue 21.2

20.8 Recognized preneed revenue 46.4

43.1 Other revenue 43.2

36.9 Total revenue $ 609.7

$ 649.1







Gross profit $ 149.5

$ 196.0 Gross profit percentage 24.5 %

30.2 %







Funeral services performed 96,205

105,430 Average revenue per service $ 5,406

$ 5,398

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Consolidated cemetery:





Atneed property revenue $ 36.8

$ 44.7 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 73.5

78.7 Total atneed revenue 110.3

123.4 Recognized preneed property revenue 191.7

221.5 Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 86.2

85.0 Total recognized preneed revenue 277.9

306.5 Core revenue 388.2

429.9 Other cemetery revenue 30.8

33.4 Total revenue $ 419.0

$ 463.3







Gross profit $ 139.6

$ 180.9 Gross profit percentage 33.3 %

39.0 %

Comparable Funeral Results The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended March 31, 2023

and 2022. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1,

2022 and ending March 31, 2023.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 307.9

$ 352.8

$ (44.9)

(12.7) % Matured preneed revenue (2) 184.7

194.5

(9.8)

(5.0) % Core revenue (3) 492.6

547.3

(54.7)

(10.0) % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 20.8

20.8

—

— % Recognized preneed revenue (5) 46.2

43.1

3.1

7.2 % Other revenue (6) 42.7

36.8

5.9

16.0 % Total comparable revenue $ 602.3

$ 648.0

$ (45.7)

(7.1) %















Comparable gross profit $ 148.4

$ 196.4

$ (48.0)

(24.4) % Comparable gross profit percentage 24.6 %

30.3 %

(5.7) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 51,111

60,267

(9,156)

(15.2) % Matured preneed 28,439

30,248

(1,809)

(6.0) % Total core 79,550

90,515

(10,965)

(12.1) % Non-funeral home 14,667

14,761

(94)

(0.6) % Total comparable funeral services performed 94,217

105,276

(11,059)

(10.5) % Comparable core cremation rate 55.7 %

53.7 %

2.0 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 62.5 %

60.1 %

2.4 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 6,024

$ 5,854

$ 170

2.9 % Matured preneed 6,495

6,430

65

1.0 % Total core 6,192

6,047

145

2.4 % Non-funeral home 1,418

1,409

9

0.6 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,449

$ 5,396

$ 53

1.0 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 320.7

$ 296.7

$ 24.0

8.1 % Core contracts sold 38,389

36,281

2,108

5.8 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 25,884

24,511

1,373

5.6 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,324

$ 6,228

$ 96

1.5 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 3,009

$ 2,885

$ 124

4.3 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold to a preneed customer and delivered before death has occurred. (6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).





Total comparable funeral revenue decreased $45.7 million , or 7.1%, primarily driven by a decrease in core funeral revenue slightly offset by an increase in recognized preneed revenue and other revenue.

Core funeral revenue decreased $54.7 million , or 10.0%, primarily due to a 12.1% expected decrease in core funeral services performed as the prior year was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was slightly offset by a 2.4% increase in the core average revenue per service, which absorbed the comparable core cremation rate increase of 200 basis points.

Recognized preneed revenue increased $3.1 million , or 7.2%, primarily driven by the $7.2 million , or 10.1%, increase in non-funeral home sales production.

Other revenue increased $5.9 million , or 16.0%, primarily due to increased general agency revenue as a result of 7.8% growth in preneed insurance sales production.

Comparable funeral gross profit decreased $48.0 million to $148.4 million and the gross profit percentage decreased from 30.3% to 24.6%. This decrease is due to the decline in revenue mentioned above combined with higher selling costs on higher preneed insurance sales production.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $24.0 million , or 8.1%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022. The growth was primarily due to a $16.8 million , or 7.5%, increase in core preneed sales production coupled with a $7.2 million , or 10.1%, increase in non-funeral preneed sales production both driven by increased velocity and sales averages.

Comparable Cemetery Results The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended March 31, 2023

and 2022. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1,

2022 and ending March 31, 2023.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 36.3

$ 44.7

$ (8.4)

(18.8) % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 73.7

78.7

(5.0)

(6.4) % Total atneed revenue (1) 110.0

123.4

(13.4)

(10.9) % Recognized preneed property revenue 191.6

221.5

(29.9)

(13.5) % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 86.1

85.0

1.1

1.3 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 277.7

306.5

(28.8)

(9.4) % Core revenue (3) 387.7

429.9

(42.2)

(9.8) % Other revenue (4) 30.8

33.4

(2.6)

(7.8) % Total comparable revenue $ 418.5

$ 463.3

$ (44.8)

(9.7) %















Comparable gross profit $ 140.3

$ 181.0

$ (40.7)

(22.5) % Comparable gross profit percentage 33.5 %

39.1 %

(5.6) %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 229.4

$ 291.2

$ (61.8)

(21.2) % Merchandise and services 189.0

207.5

(18.5)

(8.9) % Discounts and other (3.5)

(3.5)

—

— % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 414.9

$ 495.2

$ (80.3)

(16.2) %















Preneed sales production $ 305.1

$ 362.2

$ (57.1)

(15.8) % Recognition rate (5) 93.4 %

86.8 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.





Comparable cemetery revenue decreased $44.8 million , or 9.7%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decline was primarily due to decreases in core revenue of $42.2 million and other revenue of $2.6 million .

Core revenue decreased $42.2 million primarily as a result of a $28.8 million decrease in total recognized preneed revenue and a $13.4 million decrease in atneed revenue as the prior year was more heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other revenue was lower by $2.6 million , or 7.8%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from a decrease in endowment care trust fund income due to the timing of capital gains.

Comparable cemetery gross profit decreased $40.7 million to $140.3 million . The gross profit percentage decreased to 33.5% from 39.1% due to the decline in revenue mentioned above combined with higher maintenance costs during the quarter.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production decreased $57.1 million , or 15.8%, driven primarily by a $50.3 million decrease in preneed cemetery property sales production. While we anticipated a decrease compared to the prior year quarter, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, additional declines were experienced in our large cemeteries on the West Coast resulting from unusual weather patterns throughout the quarter.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased by $2.5 million to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to our long-term incentive compensation plan that is tied to growth in total shareholder return and accelerated compensation expenses related to the retirement of certain executives.

Interest expense increased $14.9 million to $53.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher interest on our floating rate debt. During the first quarter, our floating rate debt carried a weighted average rate of 6.0%, which is over 400 basis points higher than the weighted average rate for our floating rate debt in the prior year first quarter.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 24.5%, down from 26.0% in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 24.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 25.9% in the prior year quarter. The lower tax rate in the current period is primarily due to greater excess tax benefits recognized on the settlement of employee share-based awards.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 219.6

$ 332.2 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities $ 5.5

$ 3.8



Net cash provided by operating activities declined $112.6 million to $219.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $332.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. This expected decrease in operating cash flow is primarily due to $90.3 million in lower operating income (excluding the impact from divestitures) as the prior year was positively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating cash flow was also impacted by $11.9 million of higher cash interest payments and a slight increase in the uses of working capital primarily related to incentive compensation payments.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Capital improvements at existing field locations $ 22.8

$ 30.8 Development of cemetery property 33.0

10.6 Digital investments and corporate 14.2

6.6 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures) $ 70.0

$ 48.0 Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 7.9

8.7 Total capital expenditures $ 77.9

$ 56.7



Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $21.2 million, primarily due to increases in cemetery development expenditures and digital investments and corporate expenditures. The increased spend on cemetery property development is primarily due to timing and we expect it to normalize throughout the year. We also had expected increases in spend on digital investments. These digital investments are primarily for the development of technology, including enhancements to Beacon and our location websites, further supporting preneed sales growth and optimizing for an enhanced customer experience.

Trust Fund Returns Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of

certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of March 31, 2023 is set forth below:



Three Months Preneed funeral 5.3 % Preneed cemetery 5.4 % Cemetery perpetual care 4.8 % Combined trust funds 5.2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial

measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and

years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense

items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating

results. Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding

special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend

for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance

with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 144.8

$ 0.93

$ 219.5

$ 1.34 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (0.7)

(0.01)

(0.5)

— Losses on early extinguishment of debt 1.1

0.01

—

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items above (0.1)

—

0.6



Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (0.2)

—

—

— Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 144.9

$ 0.93

$ 219.6

$ 1.34















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



155.3





163.8

