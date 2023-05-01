Inclusive snack brand aims to bring awareness to food allergies this Allergy Awareness Month

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MadeGood , an allergy-friendly, better-for-you snack brand, announced today the release of a new recipe collection in celebration of Allergy Awareness Month. Created in partnership with award-winning cookbook author and television host Molly Yeh, the MadeGood Allergy-Friendly Recipe Collection by Molly Yeh features a selection of recipes that are free of the top-eight food allergies. MadeGood aims to shine a spotlight on food allergy awareness, help remove the stigma that is often still attached to food allergies and ease tensions that sometimes come with entertaining and attending gatherings where food allergies are commonly present. The recipe collection is free to download at madegoodfoods.com .

MADEGOOD AND MOLLY YEH TEAM UP TO MAKE GATHERINGS MORE INCLUSIVE WITH NEW ALLERGY-FRIENDLY RECIPE COLLECTION (PRNewswire)

According to the CDC , food allergies are a growing food safety and public health concern that affect an estimated 32 million of Americans – 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 13 children. Food allergies can make family meals and get-togethers challenging, with many allergy sufferers opting out of gatherings and social events altogether for fear of encountering food allergies. Many families also struggle with making some of their favorite recipes into allergy-friendly versions more people can enjoy.

"My mom's peanut allergy has really inspired my culinary journey. With her allergy, we looked for substitutions to replace peanuts and tree nuts in every recipe and found that every dish was just as delicious as the original. I learned to cook allergy-friendly meals to show my guests and loved ones that they are welcome at my table," said Molly Yeh. "I'm excited to team up with one of my family's favorite allergy-friendly snacks, MadeGood, to debut this new collection of recipes with allergy-friendly twists on some of my favorite recipes and a few new dishes. I hope that the collection of recipes shows that allergy-friendly cooking is both delicious and easy!"

This Allergy Awareness Month, MadeGood partnered with Molly Yeh to inspire home chefs to cook more mindfully of people with food allergies, while still making the foods they enjoy. The MadeGood Allergy-Friendly Recipe Collection by Molly Yeh offers inclusive, delicious and easy allergy-friendly recipes for more people to enjoy, with the hope that families will find allergy-friendly meals less intimidating.

"At MadeGood, we believe everyone should feel welcome at the table, and we aim to make mealtime memorable for all," said Nicole Bleiwas, VP of Marketing at Riverside Natural Foods, parent company of MadeGood. "We're thrilled to partner with Molly Yeh on an initiative we both feel strongly about. We want to show families just how easy it can be to remove food allergies from cooking and baking while still making tasty food."

Demand for allergy-friendly foods has grown in recent years as allergy awareness increases and consumer preference shifts to higher-quality, dietary-friendly foods more people can enjoy. The gluten-free market alone is set to be worth $9.99 billion by 2028[1]. MadeGood products are organic certified and are free of top-eight food allergies, including peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, gluten, dairy, soy, egg, sesame, fish and shellfish, so more people can feel good about enjoying and sharing a snacking moment, year-round.

For more information on MadeGood and for MadeGood's store locator, visit madegoodfoods.com .

About MadeGood:

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. They are a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab, to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. MadeGood® is a good choice for you, your family, and the planet. MadeGood, Highly Thoughtful Snacks.

[1] Fortune Business Insights, "Gluten Free Food Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Baby Food, Pastas & Pizzas, Snacks & RTE Products, Bakery Products, Condiments & Dressings), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies, Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028," March 2022.

MADEGOOD AND MOLLY YEH TEAM UP TO MAKE GATHERINGS MORE INCLUSIVE WITH NEW ALLERGY-FRIENDLY RECIPE COLLECTION (PRNewswire)

MADEGOOD AND MOLLY YEH TEAM UP TO MAKE GATHERINGS MORE INCLUSIVE WITH NEW ALLERGY-FRIENDLY RECIPE COLLECTION (PRNewswire)

MadeGood Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MadeGood