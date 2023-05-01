We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates presented as nominees to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

315,970,377

12,768,930

328,739,307

96.12 %

3.88 %

Ammar Al-Joundi

323,341,893

5,397,414

328,739,307

98.36 %

1.64 %

Sean Boyd

307,701,329

21,037,976

328,739,305

93.60 %

6.40 %

Martine A. Celej

263,300,628

65,438,678

328,739,306

80.09 %

19.91 %

Jonathan Gill

318,478,750

10,260,556

328,739,306

96.88 %

3.12 %

Peter Grosskopf

287,355,585

41,385,026

328,740,611

87.41 %

12.59 %

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray

318,845,651

9,893,655

328,739,306

96.99 %

3.01 %

Deborah McCombe

318,584,807

10,154,499

328,739,306

96.91 %

3.09 %

Jeffrey Parr

309,419,358

19,319,947

328,739,305

94.12 %

5.88 %

J. Merfyn Roberts

307,437,469

21,301,837

328,739,306

93.52 %

6.48 %

Jamie C. Sokalsky

309,356,210

19,383,096

328,739,306

94.10 %

5.90 %


Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-301811642.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.