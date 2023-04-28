GLOBAL FANS TO CELEBRATE ICONIC SPAM® BRAND IN WAIKIKI AS BELOVED SPAM JAM® FESTIVAL RETURNS

SPAM®tastic event is back in action after three-year hiatus

AUSTIN, Minn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While signature food festivals are popular throughout the world, there is nothing quite like the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival, a cultural tradition in Hawaii that is rated among the state's top annual food celebrations. After a three-year hiatus, the block party is back on Oahu! On Saturday, April 29, from 4-10 p.m., fans will experience live entertainment with local restaurant menu items featuring SPAM® products. Classic favorites such as SPAM® musubi and SPAM® fried rice will be available alongside surprising new recipes, including SPAM® pecan cupcakes and SPAM® corndogs.

The Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival, a cultural tradition in Hawaii is rated among the state’s top annual food celebrations. (PRNewswire)

Following the festivities, participating restaurants will serve unique SPAM® brand dishes from April 30 to May 14. The Hawaii Food Bank is the beneficiary of funds raised by the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival. The festival also provides funding to the Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii each year.

"Remarkably, almost 7 million cans of SPAM® products are eaten every year in Hawaii alone — more per person than in any other state in the United States," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior manager of the SPAM® brand. "The SPAM® brand has been around since 1937, and people continue to dream up new recipes and inventive ways to cook and enjoy it, which speaks to the flavor and versatility of our 10 varieties."

The SPAM® brand is one of the most iconic brands, with devoted fans worldwide reaching for the trusty, protein-packed delicacy time after time. That's why the SPAM® brand has enjoyed eight consecutive years of record sales growth. It's no surprise that the brand continues to show up on the menus of the trendiest high-end restaurants, or that it's used by chefs and home cooks alike.

For more information, including a list of participating restaurants and their culinary creations, visit the event website. Fans unable to make it to America's 50th state for the celebration can be there in spirit by taking advantage of the many recipes found on spam.com.

For more information

For more information about the SPAM® brand, visit www.SPAM.com and join in the #SPAMSizzle conversation at www.facebook.com/SPAMbrand, www.youtube.com/SPAMbrand, www.twitter.com/SPAMbrand and @SPAMBrand on Instagram.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

CONTACT: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

While signature food festivals are popular throughout the world, there is nothing quite like the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival, a cultural tradition in Hawaii. (PRNewswire)

The Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival, a cultural tradition in Hawaii is rated among the state’s top annual food celebrations. (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation