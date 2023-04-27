Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income was $86.2 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $1.65

ERIE, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net income was $86.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $68.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

1Q 2023 (in thousands) 1Q'23 1Q'22

Operating income $ 110,543 $ 84,312

Investment (loss) income (4,732) 3,009

Interest expense and other (income), net (3,337) 526

Income before income taxes 109,148 86,795

Income tax expense 22,907 18,176

Net income $ 86,241 $ 68,619











1Q 2023 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $26.2 million, or 31.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $70.1 million , or 14.4 percent, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million , or 6.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Loss from investments before taxes totaled $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to income from investments before taxes of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net investment income was $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2022. Included in net investment income is $10.8 million of limited partnership losses in the first quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 28, 2023. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) Operating revenue







Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 558,090

$ 487,992 Management fee revenue - administrative services

15,189

14,313 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

172,827

163,327 Service agreement revenue

6,359

6,478 Total operating revenue

752,465

672,110









Operating expenses







Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

469,095

424,471 Cost of operations - administrative services

172,827

163,327 Total operating expenses

641,922

587,798 Operating income

110,543

84,312









Investment income







Net investment income

2,183

10,504 Net realized and unrealized investment losses

(5,282)

(7,279) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(1,633)

(216) Total investment (loss) income

(4,732)

3,009









Interest expense

—

999 Other income

3,337

473 Income before income taxes

109,148

86,795 Income tax expense

22,907

18,176 Net income

$ 86,241

$ 68,619









Net income per share







Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.85

$ 1.47 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.65

$ 1.31 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 278

$ 221









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic







Class A common stock

46,188,819

46,188,761 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted







Class A common stock

52,296,621

52,300,501 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share







Class A common stock

$ 1.19

$ 1.11 Class B common stock

$ 178.50

$ 166.50

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,376

$ 142,090 Available-for-sale securities

57,470

24,267 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

533,306

524,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

62,738

79,201 Accrued investment income

8,191

8,301 Total current assets

784,081

778,796









Available-for-sale securities, net

858,196

870,394 Equity securities

72,963

72,560 Fixed assets, net

417,339

413,874 Agent loans, net

59,315

60,537 Other assets

32,075

43,295 Total assets

$ 2,223,969

$ 2,239,456









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 322,910

$ 300,028 Agent bonuses

20,565

95,166 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

168,142

165,915 Dividends payable

55,419

55,419 Contract liability

37,187

36,547 Deferred executive compensation

7,345

12,036 Total current liabilities

611,568

665,111









Defined benefit pension plans

53,522

51,224 Contract liability

18,142

17,895 Deferred executive compensation

12,634

13,724 Deferred income taxes, net

16,081

14,075 Other long-term liabilities

25,055

29,019 Total liabilities

737,002

791,048









Shareholders' equity

1,486,967

1,448,408 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,223,969

$ 2,239,456

