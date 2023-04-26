WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Company Grows Development Pipeline by 11% and Global RevPAR by 12%
Raises Full-Year 2023 Outlook
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Highlights include:
- Global RevPAR grew 12% compared to first quarter 2022 in constant currency.
- U.S. RevPAR grew 4% compared to first quarter 2022.
- System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year, including 1% of growth in the U.S. and 9% of growth internationally.
- Development pipeline grew 11% year-over-year to 226,000 rooms, and signings increased 7%, excluding ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham.
- Awarded 35 new construction projects for ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, bringing the total number to 205 since launch in March 2022.
- Returned $87 million to shareholders through $56 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share.
- Company raises full-year 2023 outlook.
"Our impressive first quarter results demonstrate continued momentum with global RevPAR growth of 12%, net room growth of 4% and the 11th consecutive quarter of sequential growth in our development pipeline," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "We outperformed our adjusted EBITDA expectations, leading us to raise our full-year outlook as a result. With our seasonally strongest summer season on the horizon and no signs of slowdown in our middle-income guests' desire to spend on travel, we're enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead and our ability to deliver outstanding value to our shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members."
First Quarter Financial Results
The comparability of the Company's first quarter results is impacted by the sale of its owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business, both of which occurred in 2022, as well as quarterly timing variances from its marketing funds. The Company's reported results and comparable-basis results (adjusted to neutralize these impacts) are presented below to enhance transparency and provide a better understanding of the results of the Company's ongoing operations:
Fee-related
Net
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
2022 reported
$ 316
$ 106
$ 159
$ 1.14
$ 0.95
Less: CPLG/Owned asset contribution
(38)
(36)
(15)
(0.38)
(0.12)
2022 ex. CPLG/Owned asset contribution
278
70
144
0.76
0.83
2023 reported
308
67
147
0.77
0.86
Change
30
(3)
3
0.01
0.03
Less: Marketing fund variability
n/a
8
11
0.09
0.09
Comparable growth
$ 30
$ 5
$ 14
$ 0.10
$ 0.12
Comparable growth rate
11 %
7 %
10 %
13 %
15 %
_____________________
Note: Growth rates may not recalculate due to rounding; see Table 7 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics.
(a)
Includes estimated tax impact for the select-service management business, owned assets and marketing fund variability.
- Fee-related and other revenues was $308 million compared to $316 million in first quarter 2022, which included $38 million from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 11% year-over-year primarily reflecting global RevPAR growth of 9%, higher franchise fees and incremental license fees.
- The Company generated net income of $67 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $106 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in first quarter 2022. The decline in net income was primarily due to the sale of the Company's owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $147 million compared to $159 million in first quarter 2022, which included a $15 million contribution from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels. On a comparable basis - which excludes the marketing fund variability - adjusted EBITDA increased 10% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues.
- During first quarter 2023, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $4 million; while in first quarter 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $7 million.
Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.
System Size
Rooms
March 31,
March 31,
YOY
United States
494,400
491,900
50
International
350,400
321,400
900
Global
844,800
813,300
390
The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 9% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 4% and 10%, respectively, as well as 80 basis points of growth globally and 200 basis points internationally from the acquisition of the Vienna House brand. The Company remains solidly on track to achieve its net room growth outlook of 2 to 4% for the full year 2023, including an increase in its retention rate compared to 2022.
RevPAR
First
Quarter 2023
YOY
United States
$ 43.84
4 %
International
27.99
37
Global
37.20
12
First quarter global RevPAR grew by 12% in constant currency compared to 2022 as the U.S. grew 4% and international grew 37%. Approximately two-thirds of this increase is driven by stronger pricing power, while the remainder is driven by higher occupancy levels.
Development
- On March 31, 2023, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of approximately 1,800 hotels and 226,000 rooms, representing an 11% year-over-year increase, including 28% growth in the U.S.
- Approximately 72% of the Company's pipeline is in the midscale and above segments.
- Approximately 57% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 80% is new construction, of which approximately 35% has broken ground.
- During first quarter 2023, the Company awarded 123 new contracts for its legacy brands, an increase of 7% year-over-year, and 35 new contracts for its ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand, bringing the total number of contracts awarded for the brand to 205 since its launch. The pipeline includes over 25,000 rooms associated with the Company's ECHO brand.
Cash and Liquidity
The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $93 million and free cash flow of $84 million in first quarter 2023. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $150 million and approximately $890 million in total liquidity.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 790,200 shares of its common stock for $56 million.
The Company paid common stock dividends of $31 million, or $0.35 per share.
Full-Year 2023 Outlook
The Company is increasing its outlook as follows:
Updated Outlook
Prior Outlook
Year-over-year rooms growth
2 - 4%
2 - 4%
Year-over-year global RevPAR growth (a)
4 - 6%
4 - 6%
Fee-related and other revenues
$1.38 - $1.41 billion
$1.38 - $1.41 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$654 - $664 million
$650 - $660 million
Adjusted net income
$340 - $352 million
$337 - $349 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$3.92 - $4.06
$3.84 - $3.98
Free cash flow conversion rate (b)
50 - 55%
50 - 55%
________________________
(a)
Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 6% to 8% compared to 2019.
(b)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.
Year-over-year growth rates are not comparable due to the sale of the Company's owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business, both of which occurred during 2022, as well as the variability in its marketing funds due to the support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.
More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Conference Call Information
Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 800 267-6316 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on April 27, 2023. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on April 27, 2023 at 800 695-0395.
Presentation of Financial Information
Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends and restructuring charges. The Company claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; the worsening of the effects from the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"); COVID-19's scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel the Company's continued performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Table 1
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
INCOME STATEMENT
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Net revenues
Royalties and franchise fees
$ 121
$ 110
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
120
111
Management and other fees
3
35
License and other fees
23
19
Other
41
41
Fee-related and other revenues
308
316
Cost reimbursements
5
55
Net revenues
313
371
Expenses
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
124
104
Operating
20
35
General and administrative
30
29
Cost reimbursements
5
55
Depreciation and amortization
19
24
Separation-related
2
—
Gain on asset sale
—
(36)
Total expenses
200
211
Operating income
113
160
Interest expense, net
22
20
Income before income taxes
91
140
Provision for income taxes
24
34
Net income
$ 67
$ 106
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 0.77
$ 1.15
Diluted
0.77
1.14
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
86.5
92.5
Diluted
87.1
93.2
Table 2
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. During the first quarter of 2023, we changed the composition of our reportable segments to reflect the recent changes in our Hotel Management segment, including the sale of our owned assets, the exit of our select-service management business and the exit from substantially all of our U.S. full-service management business. The remaining hotel management business, which is predominately the full-service international managed business, has been aggregated, on a prospective basis, within our Hotel Franchising segment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
Hotel Franchising (a)
Net revenues
2023
$ 313
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
272
$ 335
$ 367
$ 303
$ 1,277
2021
209
283
337
270
1,099
Adjusted EBITDA
2023
$ 164
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
155
$ 185
$ 201
$ 138
$ 679
2021
105
166
193
128
592
Hotel Management
Net revenues
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 99
$ 51
$ 40
$ 31
$ 221
2021
94
123
126
122
466
Adjusted EBITDA
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 20
$ 6
$ 7
$ 4
$ 37
2021
5
16
16
19
57
Corporate and Other
Net revenues
2023
$ —
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
—
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
2021
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
2023
$ (17)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
(16)
$ (16)
$ (17)
$ (16)
$ (66)
2021
(13)
(14)
(15)
(16)
(59)
Total Company
Net revenues
2023
$ 313
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
371
$ 386
$ 407
$ 334
$ 1,498
2021
303
406
463
392
1,565
Net income/(loss)
2023
$ 67
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
106
$ 92
$ 101
$ 56
$ 355
2021
24
68
103
48
244
Adjusted EBITDA
2023
$ 147
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
159
$ 175
$ 191
$ 126
$ 650
2021
97
168
194
131
590
____________________
NOTE:
Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
For 2023, the Hotel Franchising segment includes the former Hotel Management segment, which is primarily comprised of the Company's remaining full-service management business.
Table 3
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Operating activities
Net income
$ 67
$ 106
Depreciation and amortization
19
24
Gain on asset sale
—
(36)
Trade receivables
4
17
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(40)
(32)
Deferred revenues
24
19
Payments of development advance notes, net
(13)
(7)
Other, net
32
44
Net cash provided by operating activities
93
135
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(9)
(10)
Proceeds from asset sales, net (a)
—
202
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(9)
192
Financing activities
Payments of long-term debt
—
(4)
Dividends to shareholders
(31)
(30)
Repurchases of common stock
(54)
(39)
Other, net
(10)
(9)
Net cash used in financing activities
(95)
(82)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11)
245
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
161
171
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 150
$ 416
Free Cash Flow:
We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities (b)
$ 93
$ 135
Less: Property and equipment additions
(9)
(10)
Free cash flow
$ 84
$ 125
____________________
(a)
Includes proceeds of $118 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business.
(b)
2022 includes the select-service management business and owned hotels as well as a reduced level of marketing spend due to Omicron concerns. While the Company will lap the sale of its owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business by third quarter 2023, the marketing fund variability will impact the quarterly year-over-year comparisons for the remainder of 2023.
Table 4
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2023
As of
December 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 150
$ 161
Trade receivables, net
230
234
Property and equipment, net
96
99
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,124
3,131
Other current and non-current assets
484
498
Total assets
$ 4,084
$ 4,123
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Total debt
$ 2,077
$ 2,077
Other current liabilities
379
386
Deferred income tax liabilities
342
345
Other non-current liabilities
350
353
Total liabilities
3,148
3,161
Total stockholders' equity
936
962
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,084
$ 4,123
Our outstanding debt was as follows:
Net Effective
As of
March 31, 2023
As of
December 31, 2022
$750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027)
$ —
$ —
$400 million term loan A (due April 2027)
6.2 %
399
399
$1.6 billion term loan B (due May 2025)
3.7 %
1,141
1,139
4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)
4.4 %
494
494
Finance leases
4.5 %
43
45
Total debt
4.4 %
2,077
2,077
Cash and cash equivalents
150
161
Net debt
$ 1,927
$ 1,916
_____________________
(a) Represents weighted average interest rates for the first quarter 2023, including the effects from hedging.
Our outstanding debt as of March 31, 2023 matures as follows:
Amount
Within 1 year
$ 26
Between 1 and 2 years
26
Between 2 and 3 years
1,176
Between 3 and 4 years
37
Between 4 and 5 years
306
Thereafter
506
Total
$ 2,077
Table 5
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Beginning Room Count (January 1)
United States
493,800
490,600
3,200
1 %
International
348,700
319,500
29,200
9
Global
842,500
810,100
32,400
4
Additions
United States
6,100
6,800
(700)
(10)
International
4,200
4,600
(400)
(9)
Global
10,300
11,400
(1,100)
(10)
Deletions
United States
(5,500)
(5,500)
0
—
International
(2,500)
(2,700)
200
7
Global
(8,000)
(8,200)
200
2
Ending Room Count (March 31)
United States
494,400
491,900
2,500
1
International (a)
350,400
321,400
29,000
9
Global
844,800
813,300
31,500
4 %
As of March 31,
FY 2022
2023
2022
Change
% Change
System Size
United States
Economy
233,600
240,400
(6,800)
(3 %)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
241,700
232,900
8,800
4
Upscale and Above
19,100
18,600
500
3
Total United States
494,400
491,900
2,500
1 %
85 %
International
Greater China
162,100
154,900
7,200
5 %
2
Rest of Asia Pacific
30,500
29,400
1,100
4
1
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (a)
79,800
66,600
13,200
20
5
Canada
39,500
39,100
400
1
5
Latin America
38,500
31,400
7,100
23
2
Total International
350,400
321,400
29,000
9 %
15
Global
844,800
813,300
31,500
4 %
100 %
_________________________
(a)
2023 includes 6,400 rooms associated with the acquisition of Vienna House in third quarter of 2022.
Table 5 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months
Constant Currency
% Change (a)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$ 35.64
1 %
Midscale and Upper Midscale
49.58
5
Upscale and Above
86.46
9
Total United States
$ 43.84
4 %
International
Greater China
$ 14.14
15 %
Rest of Asia Pacific
31.23
43
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
41.37
48
Canada
40.86
30
Latin America
47.54
59
Total International
$ 27.99
37 %
Global
$ 37.20
12 %
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.5 %
4.6 %
(10 bps)
International
2.3 %
2.3 %
—
Global
3.9 %
4.0 %
(10 bps)
______________________
(a) International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
Table 6
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Hotel Franchising (a)
Global RevPAR
2023
$ 37.20
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 33.08
$ 43.74
$ 48.61
$ 39.18
$ 41.23
2021
$ 24.02
$ 35.69
$ 44.67
$ 34.77
$ 34.85
U.S. RevPAR
2023
$ 43.84
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 41.01
$ 54.70
$ 58.45
$ 45.49
$ 50.00
2021
$ 29.68
$ 46.99
$ 56.38
$ 42.45
$ 43.95
International RevPAR
2023
$ 27.99
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 21.05
$ 26.80
$ 33.90
$ 30.16
$ 28.11
2021
$ 15.26
$ 18.21
$ 26.62
$ 23.13
$ 20.86
Global Rooms (b)
2023
844,800
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
793,200
799,200
816,300
827,100
827,100
2021
748,700
752,500
758,600
769,400
769,400
U.S. Rooms
2023
494,400
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
486,600
487,600
488,100
493,500
493,500
2021
452,500
454,200
458,000
465,100
465,100
International Rooms (b)
2023
350,400
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
306,600
311,600
328,200
333,600
333,600
2021
296,200
298,300
300,600
304,300
304,300
Hotel Management
Global RevPAR
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 56.55
$ 65.13
$ 71.54
$ 68.04
$ 64.07
2021
$ 38.17
$ 56.08
$ 64.63
$ 57.57
$ 53.81
U.S. RevPAR
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 69.92
$ 135.35
$ 126.34
$ 98.28
$ 92.66
2021
$ 42.89
$ 67.42
$ 78.27
$ 66.77
$ 63.20
International RevPAR
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 40.26
$ 40.89
$ 53.57
$ 59.49
$ 48.61
2021
$ 27.12
$ 31.20
$ 37.53
$ 40.96
$ 34.31
Global Rooms
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
20,100
19,700
19,700
15,400
15,400
2021
48,500
45,500
44,000
40,700
40,700
U.S. Rooms
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
5,300
4,800
4,800
300
300
2021
33,500
30,600
28,800
25,500
25,500
International Rooms
2023
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
14,800
14,900
14,900
15,100
15,100
2021
15,000
14,900
15,200
15,200
15,200
Table 6 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Total System
Global RevPAR
2023
$ 37.20
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 34.06
$ 44.28
$ 49.17
$ 39.86
$ 41.88
2021
$ 24.90
$ 36.92
$ 45.80
$ 35.99
$ 35.95
U.S. RevPAR
2023
$ 43.84
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 42.11
$ 55.57
$ 59.15
$ 45.96
$ 50.72
2021
$ 30.62
$ 48.37
$ 57.73
$ 43.84
$ 45.19
International RevPAR
2023
$ 27.99
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
$ 21.95
$ 27.46
$ 34.79
$ 31.44
$ 29.05
2021
$ 15.83
$ 18.84
$ 27.15
$ 23.99
$ 21.52
Global Rooms (b)
2023
844,800
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
813,300
818,900
836,000
842,500
842,500
2021
797,200
798,000
802,600
810,100
810,100
U.S. Rooms
2023
494,400
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
491,900
492,400
492,900
493,800
493,800
2021
486,000
484,800
486,800
490,600
490,600
International Rooms (b)
2023
350,400
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
2022
321,400
326,500
343,100
348,700
348,700
2021
311,200
313,200
315,800
319,500
319,500
_____________________
NOTE:
Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022.
(a)
For 2023, the Hotel Franchising segment includes the former Hotel Management segment, which is primarily comprised of the Company's remaining full-service management business.
(b)
Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.
Table 7
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
2023
Net income
$ 67
Provision for income taxes
24
Depreciation and amortization
19
Interest expense, net
22
Stock-based compensation expense
9
Development advance notes amortization
3
Separation-related expenses (a)
2
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (b)
1
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 147
2022
Net income
$ 106
$ 92
$ 101
$ 56
$ 355
Provision for income taxes
34
31
38
16
121
Depreciation and amortization
24
17
18
19
77
Interest expense, net
20
20
21
21
80
Early extinguishment of debt (c)
—
2
—
—
2
Stock-based compensation expense
8
9
8
8
33
Development advance notes amortization
3
3
3
3
12
Gain on asset sale, net (d)
(36)
1
—
—
(35)
Separation-related (income)/expenses (a)
—
(1)
1
1
1
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (b)
—
1
1
2
4
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 159
$ 175
$ 191
$ 126
$ 650
2021
Net income
$ 24
$ 68
$ 103
$ 48
$ 244
Provision for income taxes
11
25
36
19
91
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
23
25
95
Interest expense, net
28
22
22
22
93
Early extinguishment of debt (c)
—
18
—
—
18
Stock-based compensation expense
5
8
7
8
28
Development advance notes amortization
2
2
3
3
11
Impairments, net (e)
—
—
—
6
6
Separation-related expenses (a)
2
1
—
—
3
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (b)
1
—
—
—
1
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 97
$ 168
$ 194
$ 131
$ 590
_____________________
NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(a)
Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
(b)
Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.
(c)
Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.
(d)
Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.
(e)
Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022.
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Diluted EPS
$ 0.77
$ 1.14
Net income
$ 67
$ 106
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related amortization expense (a)
7
12
Separation-related expenses
2
—
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries
1
—
Gain on asset sale (b)
—
(36)
Total adjustments before tax
10
(24)
Income tax provision/(benefit) (c)
2
(6)
Total adjustments after tax
8
(18)
Adjusted net income
$ 75
$ 88
Adjustments - EPS impact
0.09
(0.19)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$ 0.86
$ 0.95
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
87.1
93.2
_________________________
(a)
Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement.
(b)
Represents gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort.
(c)
Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.
Table 8
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
2023 OUTLOOK
As of April 26, 2023
(In millions, except per share data)
2023 Outlook
Fee-related and other revenues
$
1,379 - 1,409
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
654 - 664
Depreciation and amortization expense (b)
48 - 50
Development advance notes amortization expense
13 - 15
Stock-based compensation expense
37 - 39
Interest expense, net
93 - 97
Adjusted income before income taxes
454 - 468
Income tax expense (c)
114 - 116
Adjusted net income
$
340 - 352
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
3.92 - 4.06
Diluted shares (d)
86.8
Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds (e)
Approx. $10
Capital expenditures
Approx. $35
Development advance notes
Approx. $60
Free cash flow conversion rate (f)
50% - 55%
Year-over-Year Growth
Global RevPAR (g)
4% - 6%
Number of rooms
2% - 4%
_____________________
(a)
Year-over-year growth rates are not comparable due to the sale of the Company's owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business during 2022, as well as the variability in its marketing funds due to the recovery of the COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.
(b)
Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of ~$27 million.
(c)
Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
(d)
Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after March 31, 2023.
(e)
Represents the recovery of $49 million COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020. The Company recovered $38 million of the $49 million support during 2021 and 2022 combined.
(f)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities.
(g)
Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 6% - 8% compared to 2019.
In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 9
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.
Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.
Comparable Basis: Represents a comparison eliminating the contribution from the Company's owned hotels and select-service management business - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022, as well as the variability in its marketing funds due to the recovery of the COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.
Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).
Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.
Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.
Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.
