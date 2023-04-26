ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net income was $122 million, or $1.14 per share, on revenues of $1.716 billion. Net income for the prior year's first quarter was $168 million, or $1.52 per share, on revenues of $1.815 billion.

"Our first-quarter results were largely in line with expectations," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "Protiviti led the way with its 22nd consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Talent solutions performed well against a backdrop of client hiring caution and tight labor markets. We remain very optimistic about our ability to navigate the uncertain global macroeconomic environment and are well positioned to benefit as the macro landscape improves.

"Our employees across the globe made possible a number of company accolades in the first quarter. We are proud to have earned three prestigious awards from Fortune — the inaugural America's Most Innovative Companies, the 100 Best Companies to Work For and, for the 26th consecutive year, the Most Admired Companies. We were also recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity just yesterday," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)







Service revenues $ 1,716,335

$ 1,814,834 Costs of services 1,026,603

1,042,988







Gross margin 689,732

771,846







Selling, general and administrative expenses 552,229

514,194 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (27,291)

30,001 Amortization of intangible assets 721

417 Interest income, net (4,825)

(166)







Income before income taxes 168,898

227,400 Provision for income taxes 46,893

59,161







Net income $ 122,005

$ 168,239







Diluted net income per share $ 1.14

$ 1.52







Shares:





Basic 106,420

109,218 Diluted 107,130

110,591

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION





Contract talent solutions





Finance and accounting $ 777,833

$ 801,690 Administrative and customer support 219,350

284,906 Technology 194,082

213,327 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (125,791)

(144,200) Total contract talent solutions 1,065,474

1,155,723 Permanent placement talent solutions 156,737

186,782 Protiviti 494,124

472,329 Total service revenues $ 1,716,335

$ 1,814,834





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

(Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:









Contract talent solutions $ 102,146 9.6 %

$ 133,246 11.5 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 23,827 15.2 %

$ 37,328 20.0 % Protiviti $ 38,821 7.9 %

$ 57,077 12.1 %





March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 547,729

$ 550,330 Accounts receivable, net

$ 1,009,192

$ 1,071,608 Total assets

$ 2,912,134

$ 2,950,766 Total current liabilities

$ 1,148,310

$ 1,289,031 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,598,481

$ 1,452,768





Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 12,738

$ 11,080 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 10,457

$ 9,464 Capital expenditures

$ 9,369

$ 14,987 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

484

475

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross Margin





























Contract talent solutions $ 423,625

$ 461,861

$ 423,625

$ 461,861

39.8 %

40.0 %

39.8 %

40.0 % Permanent placement talent solutions 156,395

186,449

156,395

186,449

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 580,020

648,310

580,020

648,310

47.5 %

48.3 %

47.5 %

48.3 % Protiviti 109,712

123,536

114,484

119,690

22.2 %

26.2 %

23.2 %

25.3 % Total $ 689,732

$ 771,846

$ 694,504

$ 768,000

40.2 %

42.5 %

40.5 %

42.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:



Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 423,625 39.8 %

$ 156,395 99.8 %

$ 580,020 47.5 %

$ 109,712 22.2 %

$ 689,732 40.2 %

$ 461,861 40.0 %

$ 186,449 99.8 %

$ 648,310 48.3 %

$ 123,536 26.2 %

$ 771,846 42.5 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

4,772 1.0 %

4,772 0.3 %

— —

— —

— —

(3,846) (0.9 %)

(3,846) (0.2 %) As Adjusted $ 423,625 39.8 %

$ 156,395 99.8 %

$ 580,020 47.5 %

$ 114,484 23.2 %

$ 694,504 40.5 %

$ 461,861 40.0 %

$ 186,449 99.8 %

$ 648,310 48.3 %

$ 119,690 25.3 %

$ 768,000 42.3 %





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























Contract talent solutions $ 341,722

$ 305,334

$ 321,479

$ 328,615

32.1 %

26.4 %

30.2 %

28.4 % Permanent placement talent solutions 134,844

146,247

132,568

149,121

86.0 %

78.3 %

84.6 %

79.8 % Total talent solutions 476,566

451,581

454,047

477,736

39.0 %

33.6 %

37.1 %

35.6 % Protiviti 75,663

62,613

75,663

62,613

15.3 %

13.3 %

15.3 %

13.3 % Total $ 552,229

$ 514,194

$ 529,710

$ 540,349

32.2 %

28.3 %

30.9 %

29.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:



Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 341,722 32.1 %

$ 134,844 86.0 %

$ 476,566 39.0 %

$ 75,663 15.3 %

$ 552,229 32.2 %

$ 305,334 26.4 %

$ 146,247 78.3 %

$ 451,581 33.6 %

$ 62,613 13.3 %

$ 514,194 28.3 % Adjustments (1) (20,243) (1.9 %)

(2,276) (1.4 %)

(22,519) (1.9) %

— —

(22,519) (1.3 %)

23,281 2.0 %

2,874 1.5 %

26,155 2.0 %

— —

26,155 1.5 % As Adjusted $ 321,479 30.2 %

$ 132,568 84.6 %

$ 454,047 37.1 %

$ 75,663 15.3 %

$ 529,710 30.9 %

$ 328,615 28.4 %

$ 149,121 79.8 %

$ 477,736 35.6 %

$ 62,613 13.3 %

$ 540,349 29.8 %





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:



Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Income before income taxes $ 168,898 9.8 %

$ 227,400 12.5 % Interest income, net (4,825) (0.2 %)

(166) 0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 721 0.0 %

417 0.0 % Combined segment income $ 164,794 9.6 %

$ 227,651 12.5 %

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023



Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 Global















































Finance and accounting

39.1

33.5

22.1

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

39.8

34.6

24.4

12.8

2.9

-3.1 Administrative and customer support

37.6

29.2

4.2

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

38.4

30.5

6.3

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2 Technology

21.4

23.9

12.3

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

21.8

24.6

13.9

2.5

0.5

-9.3 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

74.3

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

75.1

40.1

-1.9

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7 Total contract talent solutions

31.3

30.0

19.2

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

31.9

31.0

21.3

10.7

-1.2

-8.0 Permanent placement talent solutions

73.0

67.2

39.3

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

73.8

68.8

42.6

20.3

2.4

-15.8 Total talent solutions

35.3

34.1

21.7

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

36.0

35.2

24.0

12.0

-0.8

-9.1 Protiviti

36.7

18.9

8.4

2.0

0.8

4.6

37.4

20.0

10.8

4.8

4.0

4.4 Total

35.7

29.8

17.9

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

36.3

30.9

20.2

9.9

0.6

-5.6

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

33.4

33.4

22.7

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

33.6

33.4

22.7

11.3

-2.9

-9.9 Permanent placement talent solutions

78.6

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.4

-16.9

78.9

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.9

-18.1 Total talent solutions

37.2

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

37.4

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.4

-11.0 Protiviti

31.7

17.0

8.3

4.1

3.6

7.5

31.9

17.0

8.3

4.1

4.1

5.9 Total

35.6

31.7

20.2

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

35.8

31.7

20.2

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

24.0

18.5

7.0

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

26.3

23.5

16.6

8.7

5.3

-1.2 Permanent placement talent solutions

61.9

44.7

28.0

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

64.0

50.0

39.0

15.4

4.3

-10.5 Total talent solutions

29.2

22.5

10.5

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

31.6

27.5

20.3

9.8

5.2

-2.9 Protiviti

58.3

26.2

8.6

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

61.2

32.3

20.6

7.3

3.7

-1.5 Total

36.2

23.4

10.0

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

38.6

28.7

20.4

9.1

4.8

-2.5





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023 Finance and accounting























As Reported

39.1

33.5

22.1

9.9

-0.1

-3.0 Billing Days Impact

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.3 Currency Impact

0.4

1.3

2.3

2.7

2.2

1.2 As Adjusted

39.8

34.6

24.4

12.8

2.9

-3.1 Administrative and customer support























As Reported

37.6

29.2

4.2

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.7

-1.1 Currency Impact

0.7

1.5

2.1

2.4

1.7

0.9 As Adjusted

38.4

30.5

6.3

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2 Technology























As Reported

21.4

23.9

12.3

0.6

-2.1

-9.0 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.9

-1.3 Currency Impact

0.3

0.9

1.6

1.8

1.7

1.0 As Adjusted

21.8

24.6

13.9

2.5

0.5

-9.3 Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

74.3

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.3 Currency Impact

0.7

1.4

1.9

2.1

2.2

1.4 As Adjusted

75.1

40.1

-1.9

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7 Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

31.3

30.0

19.2

8.1

-4.0

-7.8 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.8

-1.3 Currency Impact

0.5

1.2

2.1

2.5

2.0

1.1 As Adjusted

31.9

31.0

21.3

10.7

-1.2

-8.0 Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

73.0

67.2

39.3

16.5

-1.4

-16.1 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.3

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.1 Currency Impact

0.7

1.9

3.3

3.6

3.0

1.4 As Adjusted

73.8

68.8

42.6

20.3

2.4

-15.8 Total talent solutions























As Reported

35.3

34.1

21.7

9.2

-3.7

-9.0 Billing Days Impact

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.8

-1.2 Currency Impact

0.5

1.3

2.3

2.7

2.1

1.1 As Adjusted

36.0

35.2

24.0

12.0

-0.8

-9.1 Protiviti























As Reported

36.7

18.9

8.4

2.0

0.8

4.6 Billing Days Impact

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.5 Currency Impact

0.5

1.3

2.4

2.6

2.4

1.3 As Adjusted

37.4

20.0

10.8

4.8

4.0

4.4 Total























As Reported

35.7

29.8

17.9

7.1

-2.4

-5.4 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8

-1.4 Currency Impact

0.5

1.3

2.3

2.6

2.2

1.2 As Adjusted

36.3

30.9

20.2

9.9

0.6

-5.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

33.4

33.4

22.7

11.3

-3.4

-8.6 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

33.6

33.4

22.7

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

78.6

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.4

-16.9 Billing Days Impact

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

78.9

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.9

-18.1

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

37.2

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.9

-9.7 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

37.4

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

31.7

17.0

8.3

4.1

3.6

7.5 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.6 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

31.9

17.0

8.3

4.1

4.1

5.9

























Total























As Reported

35.6

31.7

20.2

10.0

-1.1

-5.2 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5

-1.4 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

35.8

31.7

20.2

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

24.0

18.5

7.0

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.4

0.2

0.5

2.1

-1.7 Currency Impact

2.2

5.4

9.4

11.4

9.5

5.2 As Adjusted

26.3

23.5

16.6

8.7

5.3

-1.2

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

61.9

44.7

28.0

2.9

-7.5

-14.0 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.6

2.2

-1.6 Currency Impact

2.0

5.8

10.8

11.9

9.6

5.1 As Adjusted

64.0

50.0

39.0

15.4

4.3

-10.5

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

29.2

22.5

10.5

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4 Billing Days Impact

0.2

-0.4

0.1

0.5

2.2

-1.7 Currency Impact

2.2

5.4

9.7

11.5

9.5

5.2 As Adjusted

31.6

27.5

20.3

9.8

5.2

-2.9

























Protiviti























As Reported

58.3

26.2

8.6

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.5

2.1

-1.7 Currency Impact

2.8

6.6

11.8

13.1

10.8

5.9 As Adjusted

61.2

32.3

20.6

7.3

3.7

-1.5

























Total























As Reported

36.2

23.4

10.0

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-0.4

0.2

0.5

2.2

-1.7 Currency Impact

2.3

5.7

10.2

11.9

9.9

5.4 As Adjusted

38.6

28.7

20.4

9.1

4.8

-2.5

