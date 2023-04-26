Inbox Health Awarded Patent for Patient Billing Communications Platform

Innovative patient billing, payment and support solution addresses the challenge of patient billing, one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Health , a leading patient billing communications platform, announced today that its advanced technology has been awarded patent No. 11,636,455 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent relates to Inbox Health's unique approach to patient billing, which provides customized communications for patients regarding their medical bills by their preferred method (email, text, or paper). Messages are tailored to provide a clear understanding of the cost of service, what insurance paid, and what a patient owes, building confidence in the healthcare payment system. The patent covers patient billing communications using machine learning to adjust both communications methodology as well as message content.

The patient-first Inbox Health solution eliminates ambiguity around medical bills and eases the payment and communications process for both patients and healthcare practices. This approach is critical due to the rise of patient responsibility for healthcare costs over the last several years. Using the Inbox Health platform, 93% of patients report having a positive payment experience, and medical billing teams have seen a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days.

"Americans are increasingly adopting high-deductible healthcare plans, and as a result, patient financial responsibility for healthcare costs continues to rise. Managing patient collections has become critical to a medical practice's financial viability as patient payments account for a larger portion of revenue. Inbox Health provides essential solutions to this challenge, and we are tremendously proud of our team and the technology that we have brought to market," said Blake Walker, chief executive officer of Inbox Health. "This USPTO-granted patent showcases our innovative and unique approach to patient billing. Our customers describe Inbox Health as a game changer in the market, and our talented team and industry experience make Inbox Health the top choice for patient billing communications."

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for medical billers, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat . By improving the patient experience , billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing companies report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing companies an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 2,000 healthcare practices and over 2 million patients. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com .

