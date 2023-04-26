Gwendolyn Gray, A Beacon of Hope for Mississippi, Proposes Innovative New Model for Public Education

STURGIS, Miss., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwendolyn Gray, independent candidate for governor of Mississippi, is proposing a groundbreaking new model for public education that addresses the special needs of children from impoverished backgrounds. Mrs. Gray's new school model aims to bridge the gap between home life and school, removing many of the student home life responsibilities that have fallen on teachers and placing them on staff members specifically trained and dedicated to the emotional, physical, and educational needs of the children.

Mrs. Gwendolyn Gray downtown Sturgis (PRNewswire)

Gwendolyn Gray's innovative school model is a cornerstone of her independent run for governor in Mississippi .

Mrs. Gray has seen firsthand the impact that poverty and inadequate education can have on the lives of Mississippi's youth. Her proposed school model is designed to address these issues head-on and help stop the preschool-to-prison pipeline that has affected so many of Mississippi's children.

In announcing her proposal, Mrs. Gray stated, "Mississippi sits as the poorest state in the union. Our state's incarceration numbers rival that of communist dictatorships. The children of Mississippi are the future of Mississippi, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that they have the opportunity to succeed. Many of the failures for our youth are happening at home, and we need a new model for public education that addresses these challenges. My proposed school model is designed to provide emotional, physical, and educational support for the massive number of children who lack intentional influence for life long success."

Aside from education, Mrs. Gray's campaign platform focuses on a comprehensive approach to addressing the state's most pressing issues, which include poverty, mass incarceration, infrastructure, health care, workforce participation, and gun violence. By developing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, Mrs. Gray aims to create a Mississippi where people of all backgrounds can thrive and contribute to the common good.

Gwendolyn Gray's innovative school model is a cornerstone of her independent run for governor. She believes it's time for Mississippi to take bold steps to address poverty, education, and the many challenges facing its citizens. Her candidacy is built on a foundation of hope, perseverance, and a deep commitment to the people of Mississippi.

As Mrs. Gray continues her campaign for governor, she is calling on all Mississippians to join her in building a brighter future for the state. Her proposed school model is just one example of the kind of innovative thinking that she believes is needed to address the challenges facing Mississippi. Gwendolyn Gray is committed to working tirelessly to create a brighter future for all Mississippians.

For more information on Gwendolyn Gray's campaign for governor, and to support her, please visit www.msgwengray.com.

Gwendolyn Gray for Governor. Let's create a Mississippi that works for everyone! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gwendolyn Gray for Governor