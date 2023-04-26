Alaska Airlines launches partnership with STARLUX Airlines

Our newest global partner now flies between Los Angeles and Taipei with connections to 16 destinations across Asia; Mileage Plan members can earn miles on all STARLUX flights

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more of us looking to travel internationally this year, Alaska Airlines is celebrating our newest global airline partner: STARLUX Airlines, a Taipei-based premium carrier, which today launched its inaugural transpacific service between Taipei and Los Angeles. Alaska is STARLUX's first airline partner.

Our Mileage Plan members can now earn miles on all STARLUX flights, and soon they'll be able to redeem miles on STARLUX. When redemptions become available this summer on STARLUX flights between Los Angeles and Taipei, they will start at 20,000 miles for economy, 40,000 for premium economy and 60,000 for business class for a limited time

From Southern California, STARLUX opens a new international gateway through its main hub in Taipei for connections to 16 destinations across Asia, including Bangkok, Thailand; Hanoi, Vietnam; Penang, Malaysia; Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Macau and Sapporo, Japan. Los Angeles (LAX) is one of Alaska's hubs along the West Coast allowing for convenient connectivity to STARLUX flights for our guests.

"STARLUX is a premier global airline offering world-class service and amenities. We're proud to be their first airline partner," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our guests will love flying on STARLUX, connecting the West Coast, Taipei and many more incredible places in Asia. We're thrilled to offer our loyal Mileage Plan members another exciting way to see the world."

"STARLUX Airlines has marked a successful three-year operation of our Asian routes, revolutionizing the aviation industry with our exceptional service and innovative cabin design that have been highly commended by passengers. In a new milestone, we launched our inaugural flight to Los Angeles today, offering convenient and comfortable long-haul premier services to passengers traveling to the city of angels," said Glenn Chai, CEO of STARLUX Airlines.

Chai added: "Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest airline in the United States with a wide network covering over 100 cities across the country, is partnering with STARLUX Airlines to deliver more exquisite and convenient flights for travelers journeying between North America and Asia. The partnership will enable seamless connections for STARLUX Airlines customers traveling to destinations across the U.S., making it easier and more convenient to navigate the country's extensive domestic air network. With this partnership, we are committed to ensuring that travelers enjoy a hassle-free journey and arrive at their final destinations feeling relaxed and refreshed."

STARLUX operates the transpacific route with its new-generation Airbus A350-900 aircraft configured in a four-class layout: First, business, premium economy and economy. Travelers in first and business classes enjoy a private space with a sliding door and seats with full-flat and Zero G mode for full relaxation. The extra-legroom premium economy section features a 40-inch Recaro seat with a leg rest and footrest bar. Economy class seats are equipped with leather headrests and a wide seat pitch.

Inflight service on STARLUX includes Taiwanese signature dishes and amenities prepared for passengers in all classes. STARLUX will be offering first and business guests a selection of the best top chef's creations and local Taiwanese delicacies. The popular STARLUX signature dish yakiniku donburi is served on board. And to bring greater individuality to their air travel experience, all passengers can pre-order meals online so they can enjoy the meal they want.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld so members can enjoy all the benefits that come with it right away.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About STARLUX Airlines

Launched in 2020, STARLUX is a luxury airline based in Taipei serving 16 Asian destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu. STARLUX now serves passengers traveling between Asia and North America with an easy transfer in Taipei. STARLUX is dedicated to providing exquisite services and the utmost comfort for each passenger to enjoy an unforgettable journey. The STARLUX fleet consists of three types of new-generation Airbus aircraft that are extremely efficient – A321neo, A330neo and A350 – to provide the finest and most eco-friendly journeys. For more information about STARLUX and to book a flight, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US.

