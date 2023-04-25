Specialist Small Cap Equity Team Attracts Multiple Mandates in Volatile 2023 Equity Market

Mesirow Equity Management awarded five new mandates

Appointments span small cap value and small-mid cap value

Wins reflect strong performance and differentiated strategies that combine bottom-up, fundamental analysis with top-down, thematic considerations

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Equity Management (MEM), an institutional asset manager focused exclusively on investing in small cap and small-mid cap equities, has been awarded five new mandates since year-end.

Differentiated small cap equity team attracts multiple mandates in volatile 2023 equity market; L: Kathy Vorisek, Head of Equity Management and Portfolio Manager; R: Lee Harmon, Mesirow Equity Management Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager (PRNewswire)

Our differentiated process incorporates macroeconomic analysis as well as top-down, thematic considerations - Leo Harmon

Reflecting investors' desire for capital appreciation and protection of capital in down markets, these new clients have awarded approximately $180 million, in the aggregate, across Mesirow's small cap value and small-mid cap equity portfolios.

"We are pleased to welcome these new clients and look forward to helping them achieve their investment goals in this uncertain economic environment," said Kathryn Vorisek, Head of Mesirow Equity Management and Portfolio Manager. "Our focus remains on selecting investment opportunities with attractive valuations and identifiable catalysts that we believe will drive accelerating earnings and cash flow growth."

In an environment marked by stubborn inflation, interest rate increases and choppy markets, each of the four institutional strategies managed by MEM is outperforming its relative benchmark year-to-date and on a one-, three-, five- and ten-year basis or since inception.

"Our differentiated process incorporates macroeconomic analysis as well as top-down, thematic considerations such as monetary and fiscal policy, geopolitical influences and fiscal regulatory issues," said Leo Harmon, MEM Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. "We believe these characteristics distinguish us from most other small cap equity investors and enable thoughtful decisions that have delivered long-term success for our clients."

To read more about what differentiates Mesirow Equity Management, visit "Diverse Portfolio: A Conversation with Kathryn Vorisek and Leo Harmon."

About Mesirow Equity Management

Mesirow Equity Management (MEM) is an institutional asset manager focused exclusively on investing in small cap and small-mid cap value and core equities. For more information, please visit mesirow.com/equity.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets and Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

For inquiries:

mediainquiries@mesirow.com

Investment strategies referenced are for institutional use only. Strategies for individual investors are also available.



