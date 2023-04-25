NeoLight reaches agreement to acquire InterVIEW Medical Systems, globally recognized provider of ROP education and examination

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLight has signed a binding agreement to acquire key assets of interVIEW Medical Systems ROP (retinopathy-of-prematurity) risk management education course and ROP risk management clinical exam, collectively called the ROP Certification Program.

The interVIEW Medical System ROP Certificate Program is recognized as a premier course for ROP training by OMIC, the largest insurer of ophthalmologists in the United States, and by the American Academy of Ophthalmology. interVIEW Medical has been the source of ROP education and certification for over 60% of all practicing pediatric ophthalmologists and retina specialists in the United States. The certification program was put together by industry thought leaders – Dr. Michael Trese, Dr. Antonio Capone, Dr. Kim Drenser and Dr. Carl Park.

"The interVIEW Medical System ROP Certificate Program has proven to be the leading source of ROP education and certification in the United States" said Vivek Kopparthi, NeoLight's Co-founder & CEO "We look forward to advancing this great tool to allow more clinicians access to this powerful resource."

"This course was founded to enable clinicians to be able to have a stronger safety net and an effective set of guidelines – all directed towards maximizing clinical outcomes for infants at risk for ROP. The ROP Education material is free of cost and is updated to the latest ICROP3 guidelines. " said Dr. Antonio Capone, one of the founders of interview medical.

The interVIEW Medical System ROP Certificate Program set the standard for ROP Education and Exams by focusing on leading ROP guidance including the latest ICROP3 and AAP standards. NeoLight is focused on implementing improvements and responding to the needs of the interVIEW Medical customers and will continue to work with interVIEW Medical founding physicians Antonio Capone MD and Kimberly Drenser, MD PhD of Associated Retinal Consultants, MI.

NeoLight is a medical device company that develops empathy driven, best-in-class technologies for treating preventable conditions in the newborn care market. Empathy driven solutions are a framework that has the doctor-nurse-mother-infant ecosystem at the center. It fosters the emotional connection that happens, thereby providing not just treatment but also providing care. Driving neonatal care beyond the traditional hospital setting, NeoLight is also creating a robust home market to treat neonatal conditions in the home. To learn more, visit www.theneolight.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

