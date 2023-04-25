Indivior To Participate In Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023

SLOUGH, UK and RICHMOND, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LSE: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following investor event:

Indivior (PRNewswire)

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023 – Las Vegas

Mark Crossley , CEO, will host 1x1/group meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 th and 11th and host a presentation Wednesday May 10 th at 5:00 p.m. US PDT ( 8:00 p.m. US EST). Investors can contact their Bank of America representative to schedule a meeting. The presentation will be available at , CEO, will host 1x1/group meetings on Wednesday andand 11and host a presentationatUS PDT (US EST). Investors can contact their Bank of America representative to schedule a meeting. The presentation will be available at www.indivior.com and can also be viewed using the following webcast link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2023/idvYkp0I.cfm

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 39 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indivior PLC