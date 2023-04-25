Comscore to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kthcq5ma, or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI49b747fe30a446f2bd1cf16de02382fd. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

Investors

John Tinker

Comscore, Inc.

212-203-2129

jtinker@comscore.com

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

917-213-2032

press@comscore.com

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comscore, Inc.